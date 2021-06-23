Marvel’s Avengers patch 1.8.0 is out, has bug that floats your IP address and username across the screen
Marvel’s Avengers update patch 1.8.0 landed yesterday and with the usual bug squashes and new content comes a rather unwanted bug. Players have found that their IP address and username are shown on screen and bounces about while they play, not good at all if you are streaming the game or taking screenshots. This sort of watermarking is usually found in pre-release copies of games but somehow it has been enabled on the retail version.www.thesixthaxis.com