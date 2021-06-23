Marvel’s Avengers patch 1.8.0 is out, has bug that floats your IP address and username across the screen

Marvel's Avengers fans on PlayStation 5 have noticed a new bug that displays the player's personal information on screen, including their IP address and username. The game's official Twitter account has confirmed that Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix are aware of the issue. The account is advising players on PS5 that they should refrain from streaming the game or sharing screenshots until a fix can be applied. At this time, it's unclear how many players have been impacted by the issue, but a hotfix is currently slated to go live tomorrow at 8 am PT. For now, players should err on the side of caution!