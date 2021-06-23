New Pump Track at Granite Creek Opens to the Public July 7th

The City of Prescott Recreation Services Department, and Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance (PMBA), are pleased to announce completion of the new pump track at Granite Creek Park. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, followed by an opening party on Wednesday, July 7th at 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join in the celebration. There will be food, music and pump track riding demonstrations. Bring your own chair and beverage.