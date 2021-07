USD/CAD reversed its direction in the second half of the day. WTI rose above $76 following the latest OPEC headlines. US Dollar Index continues to move sideways above 92.00. The USD/CAD pair rose to a daily high of 1.2372 in the early American session but reversed its direction, erasing the majority of its gains. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% at 1.2330.