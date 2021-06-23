Cancel
GBP/USD: Upside potential limited to the 1.42 level – Credit Suisse

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomists at Credit Suisse retain a 0.8400 target in EUR/GBP ahead of this week’s Bank of England meeting. However, they see GBP/USD upside potential limited to 1.4200. “Markets expect more of the same from chief economist Andy Haldane but also do not expect any other MPC members to change their minds either, and the base rate is expected to remain unchanged at 0.10% alongside an unchanged asset purchase target.”

