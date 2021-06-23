GBP/USD: Upside potential limited to the 1.42 level – Credit Suisse

The report provided enough contradictions to calm expectations of US interest rate hikes. Accordingly, the price of the GBP/USD currency pair rebounded to the level of 1.3844, after strong losses that pushed it recently towards the 1.3731 support level, the lowest in more than two and a half months. The pair stabilized at the beginning of this week’s trading around the 1.3835 level. The pair gained some momentum after official results showed an increase in new US job numbers in the non-agricultural sector at the same time, the unemployment rate in the country rose, which made investors confused in dealing with the reaction to the announced numbers .