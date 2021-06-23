Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

USD/ZAR to trade in a noisy fashion between 13.60 and 14.40 – Credit Suisse

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FOMC’s hawkish messaging last week helped to accelerate the recovery in USD/ZAR. Economists at Credit Suisse now expect USD/ZAR to trade in a noisy fashion between 13.60 and 14.40 (up from a previous forecast of 13.40-13.80). While there is a risk of wider lockdowns amid rising covid cases, local developments remain of secondary significance for the FX markets.

www.fxstreet.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economics#Usd Zar#Fomc#Covid#Fx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Markets
Country
South Africa
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Currenciesinvezz.com

USD/ZAR: rand gains momentum as dollar sell-off accelerates

The USD/ZAR pair declined sharply after the latest South Africa PMI data. The PMI declined in June as the country faced a second wave of the virus. The South African rand is falling because of the dollar weakness. The USD/ZAR pair declined sharply as the US dollar retreated and after...
Marketsdailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Choppy Sentiment and Short-Term Volatility for Rand

Short-term trading in the USD/ZAR has been volatile. On Friday, in the midst of financial institutions positioning their trades before the U.S jobs report, the Forex pair achieved two-month highs near the 14.52000 ratio. However, the USD/ZAR has stumbled since these heights and, as of this writing, is near 14.26000. Traders should remember that U.S. financial houses will be largely absent from the Forex markets today, which means volumes will be lighter than normal.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin’s weekend price bounce fades even as exchange balances drop

Bitcoin’s weekend ascent has run out of steam even though blockchain data and weakness in the U.S. dollar indicate the path of least resistance is to the higher side. The top cryptocurrency by market value is trading near $34,200 at press time, representing a 3% drop on the day, CoinDesk 20 data show.
Marketsactionforex.com

AUD/USD Trades Modestly Weaker

Quiet session for Crude Oil amid focus on OPEC+. Chinese markets are mixed after underperformance on Fri. PBOC continues to drain liquidity. Hang Seng has pared the opening decline [TECH index declines over 1.5% on regulatory news related to Didi]. Shanghai Composite traded modestly higher during the morning session [IT...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD set to retest the $1800 mark

Gold price takes a breather after the recent rally, as focus shifts to Fed minutes. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD is set to eye further upside above the $1795-$1797 region. Investors reassess Fed’s hawkish moves. “Gold price is struggling below the 100-DMA barrier at $1790 this Monday,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Currency market: USD/CHF vs DXY comparison vs day and weekly trades

DXY contains many advantages in relation to the USD/CHF relationship. No longer are monthly averages required to view DXY on a long-term basis. This not only cuts much work to monthly average views but DXY from the 92.24 close may now insert USD/CHF exchange rates for a longer-term DXY view using less numbers to enter.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY keeps the tight range around 131.60

EUR/JPY fades the earlier spike to the 131.90 zone. The better note in the yen weighs on the cross. Trade conditions remain thin as US markets are closed. The negative bias around the greenback lends support to both the euro and the Japanese yen, motivating EUR/JPY to trade directionless in the 131.60 zone on Monday.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY now seen within 110.60-111.65 – UOB

24-hour view: “We expected USD to strengthen last Friday but we were of the view that ‘deeply overbought conditions suggest that 111.95 could be just out of reach’. USD subsequently rose to 111.65 but fell sharply to 110.94 during NY hours. Upward pressure has dissipated and the current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase. For today, USD is likely to trade between 110.85 and 111.35.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP flirts with two day lows, holds above mid-0.8500s

EUR/GBP added to Friday’s losses and edged lower for the second consecutive session. The optimism over the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK underpinned the GBP. The euro benefitted from a subdued USD demand and helped limit losses for the cross. The EUR/GBP cross maintained its offered tone through...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs acceptance above $1795 to retake $1800 and beyond – Confluence Detector

Gold makes another towards $1800 as the US dollar meets fresh supply. Investors reassess Friday’s US NFP report amid holiday-thinned trading. Gold price catches a fresh bid and retests the two-week highs at $1795 on Monday, drawing support from the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The greenback resumes its post-NFP downside after a brief rebound earlier on, in response to weaker Chinese Caixin Services PMI and persisting Delta covid strain worries. However, the dollar’s recovery appears to have faltered amid holiday-thinned market conditions while investors reassess the odds of the Fed’s hawkish policy action after the US payrolls outpaced expectations by 150K last month, with the Unemployment ticking higher to 5.9%.
StocksFXStreet.com

European stocks meander lower as US markets close for Independence Day

European stocks slid early on Monday as they continue to run up and down well-worn ranges. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose for a 7th straight session and notched another all-time high after a strong jobs report. The nonfarm payrolls report indicated US employers added 850,000 jobs last month, the strongest number in 10 months and a sign that hiring is accelerating as pandemic-era support is scaled back. However, the unemployment rate rose to 5.9%, against expectations it would fall to 5.6%. In all this was a positive report for stocks, indicating solid-but-not-too-hot economic recovery and keeping the Fed on the course the market sees it on. Yields fell, with the 10-year back to its lowest since March, and the dollar eased back after being bid up all week. The soft finish last week for the dollar has continued into Monday but we should caution that the Independence Day holiday today, held over from yesterday, will keep US markets closed, and maybe keep equities from making any serious moves. Overnight Asian shares were steady as the Caixin services PMI fell to a14-month low.
BusinessFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Futures pare intraday gains amid firmer T-bond yields

S&P 500 Futures step back from record top amid anxious markets. Indecision over Fed’s next moves, covid concerns and pre-data caution weigh on sentiment. ISM Services PMI will be observed to confirm inflation pressure ahead of FOMC minutes. S&P 500 Futures seem tired after an eight-day uptrend to the record...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Long USD/ZAR: South African Rand May be Losing Steam: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

The rand has displayed robust defiance throughout Q2 despite persistent local economic and political woes. This is no surprise as throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the ZAR has predominantly been driven by external global factors. Risk sentiment has played a continual role in dictating rand trends along with its Emerging Market (EM) currency counterparts.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Currency Market: EM overbought USD and weekly trades

The overall driver to USD currency pairs this week are located in EM currencies as the main EM currencies are severely overbought. Due to overbought USD in the EM space, EM overbought will automatically drive G28 USD currencies lower. No difference exists to EM and G28 currencies except the currency...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: US recovery continues, dollar to keep strengthening

The US added 860,000 job positions in June, beating the market’s expectations. Stocks surged, and government bond yields decline amid a better mood. EUR/USD is technically bearish, with sellers likely surging on approaches to 1.1920. The EUR/USD pair trimmed part of its weekly losses on Friday, ending the week in...