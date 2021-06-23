USD/JPY faces extra gains above 111.00 – UOB

Extra gains in USD/JPY are likely once 111.00 is cleared, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We expected USD to strengthen yesterday but we were of the view that ‘any advance is likely limited to a test of 110.55’ and ‘the major resistance at 110.80 is not expected to come into the picture’. The subsequent USD strength exceeded our expectation as it came close to breaking 110.80 (high of 110.79). Upward momentum has improved and USD could test 111.00. In view of the overbought conditions, USD may not be able to maintain a foothold above this level. Support is at 110.40 followed by 110.25.”