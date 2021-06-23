UPDATE: B.Riley Starts iStar Financial (STAR) at Buy

Citi analyst Suneet Kamath downgraded Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $72.00 (from $73.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading VOYA to Neutral from Buy. We continue to have a favorable view of the company's business mix and management’s actions / execution over the past few years. That said, we do not see catalysts that helped the stock in the past (e.g., business mix shifts aided by dispositions, expense reduction programs and aggressive buybacks) as having the same degree of influence going forward. As such, we feel the VOYA story going forward will be more reliant on top-line growth, which could prove more challenging ahead given pressure on the Wealth Solutions and Investment Management units. Bottom line, we argue that incremental sources of material upside / optionality are more difficult to find, making the risk / reward more attractive elsewhere in our life coverage. That said, we acknowledge that an acquisition of VOYA represents the biggest risk to our Neutral rating on the stock."