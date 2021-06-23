Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

UPDATE: B.Riley Starts iStar Financial (STAR) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

B.Riley analyst Matt Howlett initiates coverage on iStar Financial (NYSE: STAR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Istar#Istar Financial#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Downgrades Voya Financial (VOYA) to Neutral

Citi analyst Suneet Kamath downgraded Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $72.00 (from $73.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading VOYA to Neutral from Buy. We continue to have a favorable view of the company's business mix and management’s actions / execution over the past few years. That said, we do not see catalysts that helped the stock in the past (e.g., business mix shifts aided by dispositions, expense reduction programs and aggressive buybacks) as having the same degree of influence going forward. As such, we feel the VOYA story going forward will be more reliant on top-line growth, which could prove more challenging ahead given pressure on the Wealth Solutions and Investment Management units. Bottom line, we argue that incremental sources of material upside / optionality are more difficult to find, making the risk / reward more attractive elsewhere in our life coverage. That said, we acknowledge that an acquisition of VOYA represents the biggest risk to our Neutral rating on the stock."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Starts TaskUs, Inc (TASK) at Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette initiates coverage on TaskUs, Inc (NASDAQ: TASK) with a Equalweight rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Raymond James Starts Thor Industries Inc. (THO) at Underperform

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello initiates coverage on Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) with a Underperform rating. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage of THOR Industries (THO) with an Underperform rating. Our cautious stance on the name is based primarily on our concerns over the company’s ongoing share erosion in the North American towables market in recent years, while its margins remain below their recent peak despite massive COVID-related tailwinds. As such, we believe current valuation doesn’t adequately compensate for these risks, particularly when evaluated relative to its peers."
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of -0.76. Performant Financial...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Craig-Hallum Starts IonQ, Inc (DMYI) at Buy

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on IonQ, Inc (NYSE: DMYI) with a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Barclays Starts ZipRecruiter (ZIP) at Overweight

Barclays analyst Trevor Young initiates coverage on ZipRecruiter (NYSE: ZIP) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Aegis Capital Starts XOMA, Ltd. (XOMA) at Buy, PT $60

Aegis Capital analyst Nathan Weinstein initiates coverage on XOMA, Ltd. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Gladstone Capital (GLAD) at Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn initiates coverage on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Buys $37,248.75 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson bought 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $37,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: R5 Capital Starts Five Below (FIVE) at Buy

R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin initiates coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $251.00. The analyst commented "Cheap, no, catalysts for better than expected earnings, you bet ya! Indeed, we see the synergy of a strong economy with several company initiatives providing a tailwind for earnings over at least the next 18 months. This leads to our estimates being well above street consensus. As we look at the back half of 2021, higher marketing spending, more of the chain having the Five Beyond offering and a still-strong economy are likely to combine to drive a nicely positive comp, despite the harder compares. The sales strength, in our view, will lead to expense leverage, which will be aided by the move to self-checkout. These factors should also help bolster FY22 results. Looking out a bit further, with little direct competition, we expect company will continue to open stores at a rapid rate, helping propel continued strong results."
BusinessStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) at Buy

UBS analyst Peter Grom initiates coverage on Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Starts Berkeley Lights (BLI) at Buy

BTIG analyst Mark Massaro initiates coverage on Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) at Hold

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill initiates coverage on monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades Atotech (ATC) to Neutral Following Takeover

UBS analyst Joshua Spector downgraded Atotech (NYSE: ATC) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $26.00 (from $27.00).The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts Marqeta Inc. (MQ) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang initiates coverage on Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) with a Overweight rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Upgrades Cabot Corp. (CBT) to Buy

Loop Capital analyst Christopher Kapsch upgraded Cabot Corp. (NYSE: CBT) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “
modernreaders.com

Silver Rock Financial LP Buys New Holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,000. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros accounts for 1.5% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Head-To-Head Survey: Welltower (NYSE:WELL) vs. iStar (NYSE:STAR)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings. Analyst Ratings. This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Welltower...

Comments / 0

Community Policy