Tropical Storm Elsa could affect this region late this week as it treks up the East Coast after it's expected to make landfall in Florida. At 8 a.m. Monday, July 5, the center of Elsa was located about 165 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba. It's expected to take a turn toward the northwest as it moves through Florida Tuesday, July 6 into Wednesday, July 7 with landfall expected north of Tampa Bay, AccuWeather said. (See the first image above.)