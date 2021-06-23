City plans to hire communications specialist

Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the city is in the process of selecting a candidate to be the city’s first communications and marketing specialist.

Hancock said a job offer will likely be made in the couple of weeks.

The position was created by the city commission late last year. The city had planned to fill the position in March, but withdrew the position and re-advertised the job in the spring.

“Going into the future, we need somebody that focuses on getting the message out on street closure, on things going on and on more serious issues,” Hancock said Monday.

The city has received several strong candidates for the position,” Hancock said. “We’ve got an incredible pool to choose from,” he said.

The job posting says the communications and marketing manager will be responsible, among other things, for getting information to the public about city government activities through a variety of mediums, including newsletters and social media. The position also calls for video production for city meetings and marketing and public relations campaigns.

Hancock said the communications specialist will work with city department heads.

The specialist will work across a number of social media platforms, Hancock said.

“As times changes, we have to as well,” he said. “ ... You have to reach all the individuals we serve. ... There’s no silver bullet for getting information to everyone.”

The communications and marketing specialist will not replace public information officers at agencies like the Owensboro Police Department and Owensboro Fire Department, Hancock said.

While department heads are capable of writing materials like press releases, “it helps when you have someone that specializes” in communications, Hancock said.

“We think to have (the job search) complete and have an offer out in the next couple of weeks,” Hancock said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse