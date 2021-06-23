06-22-21 WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras

The best ability? Availability. That according to Brewers Radio Network host Justin Garcia who was a guest on WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras. Scott picks Justin’s brain asking how this series is being perceived and if its anywhere close to how the series with the Nets was talked about before it begun. The guys talk about matchups, specifically who will PJ Tucker guard when there is no Kevin Durant on the floor? And Scott asks Justin if he has a prediction for the series. Is he even a predication guy? Find out right here!