06-22-21 WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras

By Greg Hill
wtmj.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start very high in the sky to begin WTMJ Nights tonight! Scott talks about Sky Mall and the products that used to (and still do) have available to purchase. Scott also gives his thoughts on the leaked recording from the Badger’s Men’s Basketball team meeting with coach Greg Gard. Scott brings a different perspective to the table. We also have a fun round of Virtual Basketball! Great Scott! Scott went for a run! (finally). And we may or may not have an interview with Nicholas Cage in the works.

