Mineral County Library shares "Tails and Tales" in Superior

Tails & Tales is the theme of the 2021 Summer Reading Program sponsored by the Mineral County Public Library at its Superior Branch.

Invited guests will bring an animal for the group to meet as an explanation of the species will be shared and then an age-appropriate book will be read to them, usually about the critter.

This popular mid-week occurrence is in its 13th year, according to Leslie Heppe. She's been the president of Friends of the Library for 22 years.

Branch Librarian Florence Evans said today was a wonderful attendance. “We seem to be in a new cycle because the kids in our first couple of years are now middle and high school. Now their younger siblings are here,” she said.

Dan and Barbara Arnsan were the first in the summer series as they brought their flatcoated retriever, Ranger, to tell the crowd of 50-60 children and adults about this breed.

Barbara is a retired second grade teacher and she is a seriously talented maker of ceramics. Dan is a former Marine and a retired college professor/librarian where he taught children’s literature.

Flatcoated retrievers are known as the "Peter Pan of dogs" because they never want to grow up. Two-year-old Ranger looks and plays like an 11-month old puppy. He LOVES people with kisses, smiles and a never-ending wagging feathered tail.

“They’re not as common as Labs or Dachshunds”, explained Dan. “So, we had to do some research and with help from friends, we located pups in Nova Scotia and Ohio and Virginia Beach,” he said.

Dan then read a book that he and Barbara had written and illustrated after he explained the processes a writer must go through for building a book for publication.

Their book is titled 'Sarge’s Shenanigans,' which is the wonderful story of their flatcoated retriever before Ranger.

Sarge’s escapades and funny personality entertained so many people that ‘You should write a book’ was taken seriously in 2015, but this was a dream the two of them had for many years: author a book together.

Dan admits that Barbara was the driving force to initiate and complete the process.

“After we covered the cost of the book, all of the proceeds have gone to K-9 Cancer Research,” Barbara said. “The book has literally been sold all over the world and we’ve heard from the K-9 Cancer Research that they are working on a new vaccine that looks very promising,” she beamed.

The proceeds from the Arnsan’s latest book, 'Trevor’s Tank,' are being donated to Warrior K-9 Connection which trains dogs for therapeutic service to our nation’s veterans.

“That was really good!” exclaimed 12-year-old Roman David Cooley, which was barely heard over the applause at the end of the hour.

The remainder of the Wednesday summer programs are always free and open to everyone:

June 23: Roxane Wyatt will bring a corn snake named Ragner;

June 30: Tammy Wieweck will introduce the kids to Peeps, a Cockatiel.

July 7: Morgan Pearce is bringing a miniature horse and miniature goat.

July 14: Gaylene Borden has her two schnauzers, Bandit and Bella, she wants everyone to meet.

July 21 is the last of the series which will be games and prizes. Parents may want to check out the in-house programs going on during the summer where kids who enjoy reading can win $25, which might work as in incentive for kids who really don’t care to read.

Superior School District is hosting the Lunch in the Park again this year. It started just before Tails & Tales and runs through Aug. 12, every Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the park by the old pool.

It is free to any child ages 1 to 18 years old, whether they live in Mineral County or not.

Chandra Plakke has worked in the Superior School lunchroom seven years, maybe eight. “I don’t remember”, she giggled.

She reported that 42 youngsters were fed during the hour.

“I went through everything. The first story hour of the year is ‘iffy’ as you try and guess just how much to bring. Yet there was a large bowl of apples and oranges for those to help themselves to as she was loading up. And the children that grabbed one for the walk home were very polite and appreciative."