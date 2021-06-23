Sanders County Justice Court
Montana Highway Patrol
June 11, Carl Edward Keller, violation in a construction zone
June 11, Kenneth Allen Berge, improper passing in no passing zone, violation in a construction zone
June 9, Clinton Edward Jones, violation in a construction zone
June 8, Trevor Michael Koehn, violation in a construction zone
June 9, Eric Gage Lenz, violation in a construction zone
June 8, Justin Tyler Miller, seatbelt violation
June 9, Lauri Lane Smith, speeding
June 10, Cody Allan Doyle Posio, violate first year restrictions, operate motor vehicle with more than one passenger under age 18, speeding
June 9, Christopher David Ford, fail to keep vehicle under control on mountain highway
June 8, Arthur Bowen Ding, violation in a construction
June 8, Joseph Charles Nagle, violation in a construction zone
June 9, Raferdy Wayne Job Samson, speeding
June 11, Gary Brant Carnes, speeding
June 9, Phillip Joseph Huigen, reckless driving-first offense
June 10, Rees L. Petersen, speeding
June 8, Roger Dean Jore, speeding
June 10, Rebecca Elizabeth Moss, speeding
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
June 8, Matthew T. Detrick, speeding
June 8, George V. Gagnon, speed
June 10, Amy J. Henderson, speeding
June 11, Chris C. Jr. Borntreger, speed
Motor Carrier Services
June 8, Lee Carl Meyers, log not current
June 10, Brenna Marie Navarro, operating with expired registration-failure to reregister