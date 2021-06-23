Cancel
Sanders County, MT

Sanders County Justice Court

By Clark Fork Valley Press
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
Montana Highway Patrol

June 11, Carl Edward Keller, violation in a construction zone

June 11, Kenneth Allen Berge, improper passing in no passing zone, violation in a construction zone

June 9, Clinton Edward Jones, violation in a construction zone

June 8, Trevor Michael Koehn, violation in a construction zone

June 9, Eric Gage Lenz, violation in a construction zone

June 8, Justin Tyler Miller, seatbelt violation

June 9, Lauri Lane Smith, speeding

June 10, Cody Allan Doyle Posio, violate first year restrictions, operate motor vehicle with more than one passenger under age 18, speeding

June 9, Christopher David Ford, fail to keep vehicle under control on mountain highway

June 8, Arthur Bowen Ding, violation in a construction

June 8, Joseph Charles Nagle, violation in a construction zone

June 9, Raferdy Wayne Job Samson, speeding

June 11, Gary Brant Carnes, speeding

June 9, Phillip Joseph Huigen, reckless driving-first offense

June 10, Rees L. Petersen, speeding

June 8, Roger Dean Jore, speeding

June 10, Rebecca Elizabeth Moss, speeding

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

June 8, Matthew T. Detrick, speeding

June 8, George V. Gagnon, speed

June 10, Amy J. Henderson, speeding

June 11, Chris C. Jr. Borntreger, speed

Motor Carrier Services

June 8, Lee Carl Meyers, log not current

June 10, Brenna Marie Navarro, operating with expired registration-failure to reregister

