Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Aviva and Persimmon agree to leasehold changes amid watchdog probe

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jp5n1_0acivLGz00
Persimmon Homes site (PA Archive)

Thousands of homeowners are set to benefit after investor Aviva and housebuilder Persimmon Homes agreed to “landmark” commitments on leaseholds as part of the competition watchdog’s investigation into unfair practices in the sector.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Aviva – which invested in freeholds from developers – has agreed to remove ground rent terms considered unfair and repay homeowners who saw rents doubled.

Persimmon has also agreed to offer leasehold homeowners the opportunity to buy the freehold of their property at a discounted price and make repayments to some homeowners who have already purchased their freeholds.

The CMA said the “landmark commitments” would benefit thousands of leaseholders, though it is not yet clear how much in repayments will be made by Aviva and Persimmon.

This is a real win for thousands of leaseholders

The regulator, which launched enforcement action against four housing developers last September, warned the wider sector to review its practices or face legal action.

It is continuing to investigate housebuilders Countryside and Taylor Wimpey for using potentially unfair contract terms and Barratt Developments over the possible mis-selling of leasehold properties.

The CMA has also written to three more investors in freeholds – Brigante Properties, Abacus Land and Adriatic Land – calling for them to remove doubling ground rent terms from their contracts.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, said: “This is a real win for thousands of leaseholders – for too long people have found themselves trapped in homes they can struggle to sell or been faced with unexpectedly high prices to buy their freehold.

“Now, they can breathe a sigh of relief knowing things are set to change for the better.”

This settlement with Aviva and Persimmon is a hugely important step

He added: “But our work isn’t done. We now expect other housing developers and investors to follow the lead of Aviva and Persimmon. If not, they can expect to face legal action.”

Campaigners have called for leaseholds to be banned on new builds, and the Government has said previously it would work to end the practice, which has been described as the housebuilders’ equivalent of the payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling scandal.

Doubling clauses that cause ground rents to double every 10 to 15 years mean people can often struggle to sell or mortgage their homes and can also affect leaseholders’ property rights, according to the CMA.

The CMA wrote to Countryside and Taylor Wimpey in March warning them they could be breaking the law if they continue to include deeply unfair ground rent terms in contracts for new homes.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “This settlement with Aviva and Persimmon is a hugely important step and demonstrates our commitment to support existing leaseholders who may have been mis-sold properties.

“We have also introduced new legislation that will protect future homeowners by restricting ground rents in new leases to zero and I would strongly urge other developers to follow suit in amending their historic practices.”

Dean Finch, group chief executive at Persimmon, said: “Persimmon has not historically sold leasehold houses in high volumes and introduced a right to buy scheme for leaseholders in 2017.

“However, we are committed to putting our customers first and have voluntarily agreed to extend this existing support to provide further certainty and reassurance.”

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma#Housebuilders Countryside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
Related
Skin CarePosted by
newschain

Maya Jama: Skincare is my balance, where I make up for my sins

Presenter Maya Jama might now be known for glowing skin, but it hasn’t always been this way. “When I was a teenager I had a full forehead [of spots],” the 26-year-old says with a groan. “So I used to get a fringe, and then it was a vicious cycle – it was just horrible underneath, because I kept getting oil into it, and it would repeat.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Persimmon, Aviva concede measures over ground rent, lease terms

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator said on Wednesday it has got commitments from housebuilder Persimmon and insurer Aviva as part of a long-running investigation into possible mis-selling of leasehold homes and high ground rents. The Competition and Markets Authority said Aviva will remove unfair ground rent terms and...
EconomyBBC

Leasehold campaigners welcome new changes

Two big players in the leasehold sector have agreed to change the way they operate, following an investigation by the competition watchdog. Housebuilder Persimmon will allow its leaseholders to buy the freehold of their property at a discount. Insurance company Aviva, which buys leaseholds from house builders, will repay homeowners...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Britain's Persimmon, Aviva to amend home leases after inquiry

(Reuters) -Persimmon Homes and a fund managed by Aviva have agreed to measures called for by Britain’s competition regulator as part of an ongoing investigation into possible mis-selling of leasehold homes and high ground rents. Insurer Aviva will remove “unfair” ground rent terms and repay owners whose rents were doubled,...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Herald

UK watchdog probes Amazon, Google for fake reviews of goods

LONDON -- U.K. regulators said on Friday that they're investigating Google and Amazon over concerns the online giants aren't doing enough to stop fake reviews of products and services on their platforms. The Competition and Markets Authority said it opened a formal investigation into whether the two companies broke U.K....
Lifestyletalesbuzz.com

Watchdog urged to probe ‘solid gold can’ prize

A winner of one of Brewdog’s “solid gold” beer cans has asked the advertising watchdog to investigate its claim the prize is worth £15,000. The Scottish firm offered 10 people the chance to find a gold can hidden in a case of its Punk IPA beer. Some winners questioned the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK watchdog warns banks over replacing Libor with credit sensitive rates

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Banks should consult first with the Financial Conduct Authority before using “credit sensitive rates” to substitute for the Libor benchmark which is being scrapped in December, the watchdog said on Monday. “We ask that any regulated UK market participants looking to use these so-called ‘credit...
BusinessShareCast

Broker tips: Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey, Pendragon, Flutter Entertainment

Liberum has named Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey as two of its top picks, after a recent sell-off created an "attractive" buying opportunity among housebuilders. In a note published on Monday, the broker said it saw "material upside in Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey", both of which have 'buy' ratings and price targets of 3,400.0p and 195.0p respectively.
Economywibqam.com

Ask us first before swapping Libor with ‘risk-laden’ rate, says UK watchdog

LONDON (Reuters) – Banks should ask the Financial Conduct Authority before using “credit sensitive rates” for replacing Libor, the tarnished benchmark which is being scrapped in December, the watchdog said on Monday. The London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor is being ditched after banks were fined for trying to manipulate...
ElectionsStreetInsider.com

Correction: Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The company name was previously incorrectly stated.Â All other information provided is correct. OCTOPUS APOLLOÂ VCT PLC. 5 July 2021. Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights. Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 1,238,221 Ordinary...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Sells £1,164,513 in Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total value of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69). Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 140.40 ($1.83) on Monday....
RetailMinneapolis Star Tribune

Bidding war talk surrounds UK supermarket chain Morrisons

LONDON — Shares in British supermarket chain Morrisons spiked by 11% on Monday as investors priced in the possibility of a bidding war for the company after a third U.S.-based investment company said it was mulling a bid. Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said it is "in the preliminary...
Businessfinextra.com

Tesco bank appoints interim underwriting chief

Tesco Bank has announced the appointment of Gary Duggan to the roles of interim Chief Executive Officer, Tesco Underwriting, and interim Chief Insurance Officer, Tesco Bank. These appointments are subject to regulatory approval. Gary has spent his career in banking and insurance and is currently a senior adviser at Oxbow...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Impax Asset Management Regulatory News (IEM)

On 5 July 2021, Impax Environmental Markets plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 1,454,545 shares at a price of 482.50 pence per share. As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue will be 285,925,533 and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 285,925,533. There are no shares held in Treasury.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Ramsay Health sweetens offer for Britain's Spire to win over investors

(Reuters) -Australia’s Ramsay Health Care has raised its offer to buy British peer Spire Healthcare to about 1.04 billion pounds ($1.44 billion), the hospital operators said on Monday, after reports of some investor opposition to a deal agreed earlier. Ramsay said its latest offer of 250 pence per share for...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Standard Life Aberdeen officially becomes abrdn as it moves to 'single global brand

Standard Life Aberdeen has been renamed abrdn plc and has changed its ticker from SLA to ABDN with effect from 8.00am Monday (5 July). The company announced its rebrand in April as part of efforts "reshaping" the business and its growth strategy, by adopting a simplified structure focused on "three core growth vectors", including investments, adviser and personal.