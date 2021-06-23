Cancel
Giants' Darin Ruf: Two hits in return

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Ruf (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Angels. Ruf made his first appearance since May 26 after he missed nearly four weeks with a right hamstring strain. He hit third in the order Tuesday and served as the designated hitter with the Giants playing in an AL park. The 34-year-old is slashing .256/.375/.523 with six home runs, 15 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base across 104 plate appearances. Ruf will likely be a depth option going forward, although he may see the short side of platoon in left field with Alex Dickerson or pick up time when Brandon Belt needs a day off at first base.

www.cbssports.com
Darin Ruf
Alex Dickerson
Brandon Belt
#Giants#Angels
San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Angels
MLB
Baseball
Sports
