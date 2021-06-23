Cancel
POTUS

5 Years After Brexit Vote, Divided UK Still Feels Shockwaves

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 12 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Five years ago Wednesday, Britons voted in a referendum that was meant to bring certainty to the U.K.’s unsettled relationship with its European neighbors. Voters’ decision on June 23, 2016 was narrow but clear: By 52% to 48%, they chose to leave the European Union. It took over four years to actually make the break and the former partners are still bickering, like many divorced couples, over money and trust.

The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Tories ‘nasty party’ over foreign aid cuts as Labour unveils ‘buy British’ plan

The Conservatives will again be seen as the “nasty party” unless they halt their furiously contested £4bn cuts to foreign aid, Ruth Davidson has warned.The former Scottish Tory leader accused Boris Johnson of ducking a promised vote for MPs because he will lose it, amid a fresh push by Tory rebels to try to force a vote before the Commons enters its summer recess in less than three weeks’ time.Meanwhile, despite praising Labour’s candidate Kim Leadbeater, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has suggested that Sir Keir Starmer deserves the credit for the party’s narrow electoral victory in Batley and Spen,...
Why close ties between Germany and the UK are essential, even after Brexit

Obviously such things are highly confidential, but when Angela Merkel met the Queen, the two might well have given one another a meaningful glance when the words “Boris Johnson” cropped up. These two stateswomen have plenty of stamina, and lots of experience of the odd people – mostly men – who so often end up in No 10, and of course Johnson ranks as one of the more unusual. The Queen is on her 14th British prime minister, but the chancellor of Germany has been around long enough to be onto her fifth.
EU warns UK not to abandon GDPR post-Brexit

The European Union has officially classified UK data protection practices as “adequate” under GDPR, permitting the free flow of data between the pair after the temporary post-Brexit arrangement comes to an end this week. However, the new agreement will expire in four years’ time, after which it will need to...
UK share of Horizon 2020 funds dropped £1.5bn since Brexit vote

The UK’s scientists have missed out on £1.5 billion in Horizon 2020 funds since the country voted to leave the EU in 2016. Campaigners say that the figures reveal the extent to which Brexit uncertainty damaged collaborations between UK researchers and their colleagues across Europe. Before the Brexit vote in...
Five years after the Brexit referendum - here are five things we've learned

On June 23, 2016, the UK went to the polls to decide the future of the country’s EU membership. The vote to leave the EU – decided by a slim but definite majority of 51.9% to 48.1% – ushered in major constitutional, social, economic and political upheavals, as the country sought to define exactly what Brexit would mean. Five years later, here’s what we’ve learned.
UK’s East Timorese population faces loss of rights after Brexit

Thousands of East Timorese people who fled the country in the 1990s could lose their rights to work, rent a home or access the NHS in three days’ time because of Brexit. Campaigners say many of the estimated 15,000-strong population in the country do not understand that if they do not apply for settled status to the Home Office by Wednesday they will lose their rights.
Half a year of an EU trade agreement: Brexit still harbors many problems

New customs hurdles and the threat of a shortage of skilled workers: six months after separating from the EU internal market, the economy draws a critical Brexit conclusion. The first few months did not show a positive trend, said York-Alexander von Massenbach from the British Chamber of Commerce in Germany (BCCG) to dpa. On the contrary: “I would have expected more pragmatism here, but both sides seem unwilling to compromise.”
I still believe Brexit will be reversed entirely in this generation

Five years ago, if anyone had predicted that Brexit would be such a disaster, with riots in Belfast, gunboats in Jersey to keep out the French, and our trade with the EU in precipitate decline, I would have demurred. Don’t worry, it will be Norway or Switzerland, and it may not happen at all once there is an inevitable second referendum on the terms, I said then.How wrong. It turned out that none of the Brexit leaders had a credible plan. As soon as Theresa May started producing one, she was destroyed by Johnson, Farage and Cummings, in a...
Five years ago, the UK voted to leave the EU – this is what I remember from that surreal Brexit results night

Where were you when Britain voted to leave the European Union? I was in the Southbank Centre, covering the Remain campaign’s official election night party for this newspaper. It didn’t turn out to be much of a party.Two things characterised the get-together’s early stages: a curry buffet, and an air of unwavering confidence that they were probably going to win this thing.The night was a real rollercoaster: the early signs looked quite good for those in attendance. Nigel Farage, whose appearance on a television was met with pantomime jeers, appeared at one point to practically concede defeat.The most cautious...
Five years on, our choice to vote to Leave or Remain in the EU referendum still symbolises who we are

Five years on from the Brexit referendum is Britain starting to get over its binary split on being part or apart from the EU?. Overall public concern about Brexit has declined over the last 18 months or so – for some voters, Brexit is now “done”, following the 2019 election and the signing of the Withdrawal agreement. Only one person in four in Ipsos MORI’s monthly issues index now regards it as the biggest problem facing the country, the lowest level of concern since 2016.
Johnson celebrates the fifth anniversary of the Brexit vote.

Johnson celebrates the fifth anniversary of the Brexit vote. Boris Johnson has stated that the historic vote to leave the EU five years ago will now function as a catalyst for job creation and renewal in the UK as it rebounds from the epidemic. The Prime Minister said it is...
Five years on from the Brexit vote – what have we learned?

The night after the Brexit referendum five years ago, I had meant to watch the first few results and then get some sleep before waking early to write about the implications of the vote. Instead, when the first result was declared at one minute past midnight – Newcastle beat Sunderland in the race to count first – it was obvious that I would be staying up all night.
Five years on the UK divided as ever over Brexit, poll finds

Five years on from the historic referendum vote which led to the UK leaving the European Union, the country remains as divided as ever over Brexit an opinion poll has found. The survey by Savanta ComRes found that if the referendum was re-run today the result would be a narrow win for Remain – by 51% to 49% – if undecideds are discounted.
Wednesday morning UK news briefing: No new Scottish vote for three years

Until now, ministers have insisted that a new Scottish independence referendum will not be granted "for now". Today, Michael Gove goes further by saying that Boris Johnson will not allow a second vote before the 2024 general election. The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster's comments carry weight since he...
Five Years On, U.K. Bulls Are Still Shaking Off Brexit Turmoil

This day in 2016, Britain’s vote to leave the European Union sent tremors across financial markets. Five years and a global health crisis later, U.K. assets are still trying to fully recover from the impact. In these 1,826 days, the U.K. has seen its third prime minister, the divorce from...