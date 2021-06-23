Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Travel agents demand answers over why sector has been ‘sacrificed’ amid pandemic

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaICe_0acivCKS00
Passenger at an airport (PA Archive)

The travel sector is calling for answers from the Scottish Government over why it feels it has been “sacrificed” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 250 members of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPA ) and their associates, including airlines, tour operators and pilots, will protest outside the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday as part of a UK-wide Travel Day of Action.

They will demand sectoral support for travel, clarity over the data being used to ground travel, a plan for a safe return to international travel and a low-cost, easy-to-access testing regime.

It comes as a survey for the SPAA found that more than nine in 10 (96%) Scots who travelled overseas between March 2020 and today felt very or fairly safe.

The travel sector will be out in force to keep up pressure on the Scottish Government for support for travel agents during this disastrous ordeal for our whole industry

Only 4% of overseas travellers felt “not very safe”, with no travellers reporting that they “did not feel safe at all”.

Joanne Dooey, SPAA president, said: “We’re hoping that the First Minister comes to meet us to explain why, despite a world-beating vaccination programme and easily accessible albeit expensive testing, we’re further behind at opening up travel than we were 12 months ago when we had no rapid testing and no vaccination.

“Our survey of ordinary Scots shows that almost two-thirds of Scots feel devastated, disappointed, confused or upset at the current travel restrictions and more than half (57%) would travel overseas within the next 12 months if they were able – with 17% of all surveyed saying they would be willing to travel in the next three months or sooner.

“We want the Scottish Government to show us their data, to trust the vaccine and to make testing more affordable.”

She added: “The travel sector will be out in force to keep up pressure on the Scottish Government for support for travel agents during this disastrous ordeal for our whole industry.

“We’ve challenged the First Minister to come and meet us so we can explain why we feel that our businesses and the wonderful people we employ seem to be being sacrificed.”

The OnePoll survey of 876 adults in Scotland was carried out this week.

It found that since March 2020 only 10% of those surveyed have been overseas, while 35% have cancelled at least one holiday, 28% have postponed and 17% have rebooked.

This is no idle warning – the UK travel industry is at risk

Seven in 10 (70%) respondents said they usually travelled overseas at least once in a typical pre-Covid year, with almost a third of them going two or three times.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said: “Literally millions of people who work in the travel industry have lost their jobs, millions more fear for the future and are suffering every day while governments continue to restrict travel without constructive engagement or support for the industry.”

She added: “This is no idle warning – the UK travel industry is at risk.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We do not underestimate the significant impact the pandemic continues to have on the tourism sector, both outbound and inbound. International travel restrictions are important in limiting the importation of further cases of the virus, in particular new variants, which could undermine the rollout of our vaccine programme.

“Wide-ranging measures have been put in place to help the sector. Scotland is offering the most comprehensive non-domestic rates relief in the UK for retail, hospitality and aviation and this includes travel agents. We were the first country in the UK to extend 100% non-domestic rates relief into 2021-22.

“The Business Minister also met the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association and ABTA on Tuesday to hear directly the sector’s concerns and consider options.

“The financial challenges facing the travel agents’ sector cannot be resolved by the Scottish Government alone. A UK-wide solution is necessary in order to mitigate the financial challenges and we have written to the UK minister for business and industry seeking a dialogue on this issue.”

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agents#Travellers#Scottish#Spaa#The Scottish Government#Onepoll#Pre Covid#Barrhead Travel#Abta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
Country
Scotland
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TennisPosted by
newschain

John McEnroe unsure whether Andy Murray’s body can take any more

John McEnroe shared Andy Murray’s pessimism after the former world number one’s Wimbledon exit on Friday night. The Scot had spoken of his delight at being back at the All England Club after two memorable victories but his mood was very different following a 6-4 6-2 6-2 loss to Denis Shapovalov in the third round.
WorldBBC

Scottish travel workers say industry has been 'banned' from operating

Travel workers have accused the first minister of "banning" the industry from operating with impractical Covid rules. In an open letter, Scottish members said current restrictions enabled them to operate "in name only". They are planning to protest outside Holyrood on Wednesday, calling for greater support for the sector. The...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel industry demands government action over holidays

Workers from across the travel industry are today lobbying the government for support as part of a Travel Day of Action.People from across the industry, including travel agents, pilots, tour operators, aviation workers and cabin crew, are among the thousands who will “speak up for travel” at events across the UK today.The day has been organised by a brace of industry groups, including Abta, Airlines UK and the Business Travel Association.They are asking the government to capitalise on the vaccine rollout by safely reopening travel for the summer season and provide tailored financial support to businesses.According to March 2021 figures...
Advocacybreakingtravelnews.com

Travel sector demands reopening in nationwide protest

Travel agents, pilots, tour operators, aviation workers and cabin crew are among the thousands of people who will ‘speak up for travel’ today, as part of a day of action. The sector is seeking to put pressure on the government to capitalise on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout by safely reopening travel for the summer season and provide tailored financial support to businesses.
Framingham, MAMetroWest Daily News

Post-pandemic, travel is in demand again. What should you know?

Cooped up in their homes and grounded for air travel during the past year and a half, people are now planning for trips in the United States and abroad. Travel agencies are ready to guide them on their journey. “Everyone is traveling and everyone wants to go somewhere," said Diane...
TravelIdaho8.com

Summer travel demand so far focused on driving and family, say travel agents

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — There’s an old adage in Ontario cottage country that God isn’t making any more waterfront. It’s a truth that’s particularly relevant in 2021 as demand for lakeside retreats has been understandably high. “People booked up very early because last year they found if they were...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Tokyo elects assembly amid pandemic fears over Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Voters in Japan’s capital are electing the Tokyo city assembly amid worries about health risks during the Olympics, opening in three weeks, as coronavirus cases continue to rise. In Sunday’s balloting, 271 candidates are vying for 127 seats. Surveys show most people want the Games canceled or postponed again. Behind the fears is the lagging vaccination rollout, with only about 10% of the population fully vaccinated. Governor Yuriko Koike called in sick two weeks ago, citing exhaustion, and did not stump for Tomin First, the assembly's top party with 46 seats heading into the election. Neither Koike nor her party pushed for a cancellation, but instead called for the Games without fans in the stands. The proposal is being studied.
Travelinews.co.uk

Travel advice: From the AstraZeneca vaccine in the EU to a US-UK travel corridor – six key questions addressed

This week, the EU Digital Covid Certificate was introduced, facilitating free movement of EU citizens within the bloc. Providing proof that the holder has been fully vaccinated against Covid, received a negative test result or has recently recovered from the virus (usually within 90 days), it works in much the same way as the NHS Covid Pass. However, successive reappraisals by the Maltese government this week about whether or not the digital version would be accepted for UK visitors underlines that goalposts can move at short notice.
TravelReal Simple

8 Ways the Pandemic Has Changed Travel-Possibly Forever

Travel has been the one thing that most people missed during our year of social distancing-whether it was road tripping to visit family or crossing another spot off our bucket lists. Now, travel is back. Cruise lines are gearing up for their first voyages since COVID, airports are humming, and...
Public HealthTelegraph

How Scotland became the Covid capital of Europe

Coronavirus cases have surged over the past week to make Scotland the Covid capital of Europe. Nicola Sturgeon’s health minister suggested last week that the Euros - something outside of her control - were partly to blame but experts say the real problem may be closer to home. They say...
Public Healthphocuswire.com

How the pandemic has affected travelers’ views on sustainability

As the world slowly reopens and travel resumes, a recent survey from Booking.com finds the pandemic is influencing consumers’ views on sustainability and how they will travel in the future. An online survey of nearly 30,000 people in 30 countries and territories finds 46% say the pandemic has made them...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Ordinary people sacrificed everything during the pandemic – this government has laughed in our faces

As the news broke that Matt Hancock had broken his own Covid rules by kissing a woman who he employed on the public purse without declaring the interest of the personal relationship, there was so much opportunity for reactions. And the British public did not fail.While out this weekend at my local pub (which won no contracts from Matt Hancock’s department), punters walked up to me to share their disgust and amusement at the unfolding events. My husband sitting opposite, sipping his pint, remarked how ludicrous it was that this was the thing that might bring Hancock down when,...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Supermarket shelves could be empty in food shortage within WEEKS after loss of 100,000 HGV drivers due to Covid and Brexit, industry chiefs warn

British shoppers could face a summer of food shortages due to a shortage of more than 100,000 lorry drivers, experts have warned. A double impact from Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a staff shortages after Eastern European drivers returned home. And the disruption to the chilled food supply...
TravelTravel Weekly

Rise in travel demand from double-jabbed over-50s

The expansion of the government’s green list of destinations triggered a spike in the number of searches and bookings on the Saga Holidays website. No specific booking data was revealed but the over-50s operator described Madeira (pictured), Spain and Sicily as top sellers while requests for brochures rose by 67% over the past week.
Cell PhonesItproportal

App sprawl has been out of control since the pandemic began

Technology is supposed to help workers achieve greater productivity, but the opposite has often been the case since the start of the pandemic. According to a report from software company Citrix, based on a poll of 1,000 IT decision-makers and 2,000 workers, most have been given too many new tools and not enough efficient ways to execute. As a result, instead of being more productive and happy in their work, employees have grown frustrated.