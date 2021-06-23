Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lolo, MT

Camping Tips for the Lolo National Forest

By Clark Fork Valley Press
Posted by 
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XUoZ_0aciv5Ec00

The Lolo National Forest is ready for another busy summer season of recreation and camping.

Some campgrounds and rentals will remain closed due to seasonal conditions and will open later in the summer. For a complete list of campgrounds and opening dates, please visit this link.

The majority of campgrounds on the Lolo National Forest are first-come/first-served; however, River Point Campground on the Seeley Lake Ranger District and Quartz Flat Campground, Loop A (even numbered sites only), on the Superior Ranger District are available for online reservation only.

Lakeside Campground on the Seeley Lake Ranger District will also be available for online reservation later in the season. Reservations for cabins, lookouts, and select campgrounds/group sites are available by visiting www.recreation.gov.

A food-storage order is in effect for the Lolo National Forest. This means that food, carcasses, and attractants must be stored in a bear-resistant container or stored in a bear-resistant manner if they are unattended.

In the front country these same items must also be stored in camp at night, unless they are being consumed, prepared for transport or storage. For more information on how to properly store food while camping please visit this link.

“We know the public is eager to get back to summer recreation activities on the forest,” stated Kate Jerman, Lolo National Forest spokesperson. “We are expecting a busy Memorial Day weekend on the Forest, so we are asking the public to recreate responsibly by being considerate of other visitors, practicing leave no trace, and exercising caution with campfires.”

Tips for Camping Responsibly

  1. Be Prepared: Check the weather and conditions ahead of time and bring the right gear for any scenario.
  2. Be considerate of others: Campgrounds fill up quickly and generally remain full all weekend. Please respect your neighbor’s camping space and limit noise late at night.
  3. Store food properly/keep a clean camp: The Lolo National Forest is bear country and has a Food Storage Order in place to keep visitors safe. Leaving food out may attract bears and other wildlife, leading to potentially dangerous situations for campers.
  4. Use caution with campfires: Never leave your campfire unattended and make sure it is dead-out and cool to the touch before leaving your campsite.
  5. Leave no trace: Help us keep the forest clean. Please pack out what you bring in, including dog waste.
  6. Recreate responsibly: Take precautions recommended by the CDC along with local health and safety guidance to help protect against COVID-19.
  7. Be aware of variable road and trail conditions: Due to recent wet/snowy weather, be cautious of soft roadbeds and downed trees along roads and trails. When driving, please stay on designated motorized routes. Free Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUMs) are available at this link and at all Lolo National Forest office locations.
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Plains, MT
72
Followers
19
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Press-Mineral Independent

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, MT
City
Lolo, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Sites#Cdc#Weather#The Lolo National Forest#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...

Comments / 0

Community Policy