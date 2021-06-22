MVHS graduate earns Professional Women scholarship

McCORDSVILLE — Emily Rollo was awarded a $1,000 scholarship in May from Hancock County Business and Professional Women. Rollo, a 2021 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School, plans to attend the nursing program at the University of Southern Indiana. She is already a certified nursing assistant, having taken course work in a medical setting to acquire the certificate simultaneously with her high school classes. This was a pilot program at MVHS, and she interned for 75 hours at Springhurst Campus in Greenfield.