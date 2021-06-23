Drinking water warning issued in Genesee

The city of Genesee issued a drinking water warning Monday for infants younger than 6 months old after the city was forced to switch to a well that historically has high nitrate levels.

A city news release said the city was notified at about 2 p.m. Monday that Well 5 — the lone active well that supplies drinking water to residents — exceeded the city’s minimum level for full operation. The city, under the authority of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, activated Well 3, which has been out of service since last year because of fluctuating nitrate levels in the water.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standard or maximum contaminant level of 10.4 mg/L in drinking water is a “serious health concern for infants less than six months old,” the news release said.

The news release said not to give tap water to infants younger than the age of 6 months.

Dustin Brinkly, Genesee maintenance supervisor, said a June 3 water sample from Well 3 measured 9.97 mg/L. He said he pulled a sample Monday and is waiting on those results, which take two to three days to receive.

Brinkly said the water level in the aquifer dropped to a level where he had to shut the Well 5 pump off to protect the pump.

The goal is for the pump to be on for no more than 18 hours per day. Earlier this month, the city asked residents to conserve outdoor watering to take pressure off the pump. Residents are still asked to conserve water.

Brinkly said well hours have averaged around 15 hours a day.

“The public has done everything they can,” Brinkly said. “Unfortunately, the aquifer just has not recharged this year like it usually does.”

Mayor Tim Sperber said residents have done a great job conserving water, noting well hours have dipped to 12 or 13 hours at times.

“I’m really proud of the effort the community has made and just their response to what we’re doing,” Sperber said. “They really responded well and my guess is that they’ll respond well again.”

Brinkly said it is hard to say how long the city will operate on Well 3 instead of Well 5.

“It’s really going to be dictated by how quick this well recovers,” Brinkly said. “We saw some good signs (Tuesday) morning. It actually had come up quite a bit overnight.”

The release said infants younger than 6 months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the maximum contaminant level could become seriously ill, and if untreated, may die.

Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome, the release said. Blue baby syndrome is indicated by blueness of the skin. Symptoms in infants can develop rapidly with health deteriorating over a period of days. If symptoms occur, seek medical attention immediately.

The release said water, juice and formula for children younger than 6 months of age should not be prepared with tap water. Bottled water or water low in nitrate should be used for infants until further notice.

Do not boil the water, the release said. Boiling, freezing, filtering or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated because nitrates remain after water evaporates.

It said adults and children older than 6 months can drink the tap water. However, those who are pregnant or have specific health concerns may wish to consult their doctor.

The release said the city will continually update its residents on the city website (cityofgenesee.com).

Drinking water will be provided free of charge from 7:30-10 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Genesee Fire Station, 235 W. Chestnut St.

A new well is being drilled to resolve the city’s longstanding water issues. Brinkly said earlier this month the well is expected to be on line in November if water is discovered at the well site.

He said Tuesday that a contractor has drilled about 250 feet deep with a target of 400 feet and it is producing a little water.

