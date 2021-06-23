AFI’s Recap features scores from a record number of games across Europe

AFI.tv rolls into another full weekend of games in Europe. The feature game of the week could well be the Central European Football League title game between Austria’s Swarco Raiders and Germany’s Schwabisch Hall Unicorns. The Swedish Superserien winds up its short regular season with two games while the German Football League has five games on tap. Finland’s Maple League has one game on the schedule while the Polish Football League features two Wild Card playoff contests and the Swiss league and Danish National League both offer a prime game each.