AFI’s Recap features scores from a record number of games across Europe
This past weekend was jam packed with football and filled with great action as 24 games were played in stadiums throughout Europe. The European League of Football kicked off its inaugural season while Finland’s Maple League, Denmark’s National League, the German Football League, Polish Football League, Italy’s Division 1, Sweden’s Superserien and the Hungarian Football League were all busy.www.americanfootballinternational.com