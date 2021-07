Right now, Koko kept trying. In an additional scene from the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian seeks advice from her sister Kim Kardashian on using a surrogate mother to have a second child with Tristan Thompson. Khloé is already the mother of True Thompson, her three-year-old daughter, and although she and Tristan have just split again amid a cheating scandal, Khloé was excited to expand her family with the NBA player ahead of the shocking breakup.