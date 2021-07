China is on a roll but not in a good way. It has largely recovered from COVID-19, and its growth rate has been substantial. But in Hong Kong, China’s stated commitment to the “one country, two systems” principle has morphed into one country, one system, with democracy erased and the independent press shut down. In Xinjiang, whether the Chinese operating camps for Uyghurs conforms to the legal definition of genocide or not, large-scale human rights abuses are clearly taking place. China continues to expand in the South China Sea and threatens to invade Taiwan.