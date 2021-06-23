Condor Selects Hanlon Engineering as the Lead Engineer for a Feasibility Study Design for a New Processing Plant Utilizing the Recently Acquired New SAG Mill
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR)(TSX:COG) is pleased to announce it has selected Hanlon Engineering & Associates of Tucson, Arizona ('Hanlon'), a wholly owned subsidiary company of GR Engineering Services Limited (GRES) as the Lead Engineer to develop a Feasibility Study (FS) level of design for a new processing plant around Condor's recently acquired new SAG Mill at La India Project, Nicaragua. Hanlon will be responsible for the engineering designs, the capital cost and operating costs of the processing plant to a FS level of design.