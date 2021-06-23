Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Condor Selects Hanlon Engineering as the Lead Engineer for a Feasibility Study Design for a New Processing Plant Utilizing the Recently Acquired New SAG Mill

dallassun.com
 12 days ago

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR)(TSX:COG) is pleased to announce it has selected Hanlon Engineering & Associates of Tucson, Arizona ('Hanlon'), a wholly owned subsidiary company of GR Engineering Services Limited (GRES) as the Lead Engineer to develop a Feasibility Study (FS) level of design for a new processing plant around Condor's recently acquired new SAG Mill at La India Project, Nicaragua. Hanlon will be responsible for the engineering designs, the capital cost and operating costs of the processing plant to a FS level of design.

www.dallassun.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#The Lead Engineer#Surrey#Gold Plants#South American#Processing Plant#Fs#The Sag Mill#The La India Project#Hanlons#Hanlon Gres#First Majestic Silver#Condor Gold Plc#Cornish Limited
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Marvel Reports Further Assays, Hits 52.5 G/T Gold from Sampling Program, Blackfly Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (MARVF:OTCQB); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') is pleased to report it has received its second of three rounds of assay results from its 2021 exploration program on the Blackfly Gold Project near Atikokan, Ontario. The Marvel geological team has conducted the initial prospecting, field mapping and sampling, and has now received another 62 assays for a total so far of 144 results. A further 204 samples have been submitted for analyses at Actlabs of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Economydallassun.com

Condor Gold Plc 6.26g/t Gold Over 8.1m True Width from 38.0m Drill Depth (LIDC442) All Assay Results Received from Drilling La India Starter Pits

SURREY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR; TSX:COG) is pleased to announce that it has received the final assay results from the Southern Start Pit whereby all assay results have now been received for forty five diamond core drill holes for 2345.95 m in and just beneath the La India Starter Pits. The two planned high-grade Starter Pits (up to 35 m deep), the Northern and Southern Starter Pits, have now been drill tested at 25 m by 25 m spacing. These results will be used to estimate an updated mineral resource and reserve. In summary, the infill drilling programme has confirmed that the La India Starter Pits, which sit within the fully permitted La India Open Pit Mineral Reserve Estimate of 6.9Mt at 3.1 g/t gold for 675,000 oz gold, contain approximately 447Kt at 4.17g/t gold for 59,672 oz contained gold within 35m of surface will be targeted early for extraction. The drill assay results further derisk the project ahead of production.
Economydallassun.com

Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Initial Well at the Steveville Property

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Imperial Helium Corp. ('Imperial Helium' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has spud IHC Steveville 1 at 102/03-01-020-12W4M, Imperial Helium's first well on its Steveville Helium Property, located in Southeastern Alberta, on schedule. IHC Steveville 1 is the first...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

ReGen III Signs USGC Site and Logistics Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Oiltanking

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding LOI with Oiltanking North America, LLC ("Oiltanking") regarding ReGen III or its affiliate designing, constructing, owning, maintaining, and operating a used motor oil re-refinery production facility (the "Re-Refinery") at the Oiltanking Galveston County Terminal ("OTGAL") in Texas City, Texas. At OTGAL, Oiltanking handles specialty chemicals and petrochemicals with more than 87,000 cbm of storage capacity on over 200 acres providing ample room for expansion opportunities.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Diversified Energy Announces Conditional Acquisition With Oaktree Participation

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / LSE-listed Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)('Diversified' or the 'Company') announces the conditional acquisition of certain Cotton Valley and Haynesville upstream assets and related facilities ('the Assets') in the states of Louisiana and Texas from Tanos Energy Holdings III LLC ('Tanos') (the 'Acquisition').
Businessdallassun.com

Blue Moon Closes Oversubscribed $1.1 Million Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the 'Company') announces it has closed a $1,127,446 non-brokered private placement and is now funded for its upcoming drill program on its 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic VMS project in the United States. The financing is at a price of $0.06 per unit (the 'Unit') with each Unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months subject to an acceleration right if the common shares trade at $0.25 or higher for 10 consecutive days.
Economydallassun.com

Seabridge Gold and Eskay Mining Enter into Cost Sharing Agreement and Financing on Coulter Creek Access Road

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Seabridge Gold and Eskay Mining Corp. ('Eskay Mining') (TSXV:ESK) (OTCQB:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) announced today that they have entered into an agreement (the 'Cost Sharing Agreement') whereby Seabridge and Eskay Mining will share the costs equally on construction of the first 9 kilometres (the 'First Segment of the CCAR') of the Coulter Creek Access Road ('CCAR') , estimated to cost $12.0 million. Construction is planned to commence in July. Eskay Mining's share of the costs will be financed (the 'Financing') by Seabridge as set out below.
Businessdallassun.com

Terra Capital Increases Its Position in Empress Royalty

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR | OTCQB:EMPYF) ('Empress' or the 'Company') reports that Terra Capital Natural Resource Fund Pty Ltd. ('Terra Capital') has purchased 500,000 common shares of the Company in the market thereby increasing its holdings to a total of 14,383,461 common shares.
Industrydallassun.com

Gold Springs Resource Receives First Assays from 2021 Drill Program

VANCOUVER BC, ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the 'Company' or 'GRC'), has received the first assays results from its 2021 ongoing drill program at the Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA, in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.
Businessmining-technology.com

Fortuna Silver finalises purchase of Canadian miner Roxgold for $886m

Canadian company Fortuna Silver Mines has completed the $892m (C$1.1bn) merger deal with Roxgold to create a low-cost intermediate global precious metals producer. According to the deal signed in April 2021, Fortuna acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of the Canada-based gold mining company. Under the agreed terms,...
Marketsdallassun.com

Kalo Gold Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares in The United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ('Kalo,' 'Kalo Gold,' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce the Company's common shares, traded in the United States under the symbol KLGDF, are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through The Depository Trust Company ('DTC'). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Trading of securities through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and secure settlement, thereby simplifying and accelerating the settlement process for investors trading Canadian securities in the United States.
Industrydallassun.com

Pond Technologies Announces Engineering Contract with CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. for Construction of an Algae Plant Utilizing CO2 from an On-Site Natural Gas Plant

Onboarding Canadian Provider of Midstream Solutions Provides Pond Opportunity to Build Imprint on Oil and Gas Sector. MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ('Pond') (TSX.V:POND); (OTCQB:PNDHF); (FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, announces that on June 22, 2021 it received a Purchase Order for an initial engineering study from CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. ('CSV'), a premier provider of midstream solutions. The initial project engineering study is for the design and construction of an algae plant utilizing C02 from an on-site natural gas plant. CSV is a Calgary-based, midstream natural gas and liquids infrastructure company creating a sustainable footprint in the Western Canadian natural gas industry. CSV has three operating plants in Alberta.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

BioLargo's Engineering Subsidiary on a Hot Streak with New Contract Awards

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that its engineering subsidiary has recently been notified of several new contract awards. These recent wins are expected to increase the company's operating cash flow, which will support its plans for top-line revenue growth and its efforts to commercialize a number of BioLargo's patented environmental technologies.
New Orleans, LAworkboat.com

TAI Engineers, Aluma Marine deliver new passenger/utility boat to New York

TAI Engineers LLC, a New Orleans-based maritime solutions company, has finished the detailed design and construction of a new 74'x24' passenger/utility vessel for the National Park Service (NPS). The NPS named the all-steel passenger/utility vessel Annie Moore after the first immigrant, a 15-year-old Irish girl, who signed the Ellis Island...
Minnesota Statemedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Minnesota Rubber and Plastics acquires Pawling Engineered Products

Minnesota Rubber and Plastics — maker of engineered elastomers and thermoplastics for the medical, water and industrial markets — announced today that it has acquired Pawling, N.Y.–based Pawling Engineered Products. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We’re thrilled to add Pawling, a company with a 75-year history...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. Food And Beverage Process Engineering Services Market 2021-2026: Hygienic Process Design & CIP Systems / Digitalization Tools In F&B Industry / Rise In Wastewater Management Policies

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Food and Beverage Process Engineering Services Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. food and beverage process engineering services market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.36% during...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Eagle Plains Commences Geophysical Survey at Schott's Lake Copper Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) has commenced a ground-based geophysical survey at the Schott's Lake Cu-Zn project. The claims cover an area of 2160ha located in eastern Saskatchewan, 40 km northwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba. Access to the property is gained via winter road and/or float plane. The majority of claims are 100% owned by Eagle Plains and carry no underlying royalties or encumbrances.
Marketsdallassun.com

Winston Gold Closes $1,222,500 Private Placement

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ('Winston Gold' or the 'Corporation') (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') consisting of 16,300,000 units (the 'Units') at a purchase price of $0.075 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $1,222,500.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analyzing China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. Insider & Institutional Ownership. 34.0% of FuelCell Energy...