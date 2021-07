New monitors with HDMI 2.1 support aren’t just great for PC gamers. In fact, the new standard also works well with console gaming — bringing support for features like variable refresh rate, HDR content, and higher resolutions — and that’s why Microsoft is making it easy to identify new displays that will work with the latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. The company launched a new Designed for Xbox Monitor campaign, and console gamers who buy these screens are guaranteed to get the performance they crave from gaming.