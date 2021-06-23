Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Analytical Research Cognizance

Computer-aided Dispatch Market Analysis by leading players - Southern Software, IMPACT, DoubleMap, TriTech Software

Posted by 
Analytical Research Cognizance
Analytical Research Cognizance
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkJAv_0acitRFh00
Analytical Research Cognizance

Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market is valued approximately at USD 1.41 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.98% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Computer-Aided Dispatch is an advanced procedure for dispatching taxicabs, couriers, mass transit vehicles, field service technicians with the use of the computer, the software is also used to send messages to the dispatchee via mobile data terminal and to store and retrieve data. CAD typically consists of a suite of software packages used to initiate public safety calls for service, dispatch, and maintain the status of responding resources in the field. It is generally used by emergency communications dispatchers, call-takers, and 911 operators in centralized, public-safety call centers, as well as by field personnel utilizing mobile data terminals (MDTs) or mobile data computers (MDCs). Hence, the rising national public safety initiatives and modernized policies and regulations towards adopting these solutions drives the market for CAD during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in criminal activities and natural disasters demands efficient public safety and dispatch solutions. As the criminal activities increase the public in the targeted area needs to be evacuated, alerted and aided instantly which is possible through the CAD systems. As per Our world in Data organization, an average of 60 thousand people is killed in natural disasters per year globally resulting in 0.1% of the total deaths across the globe over the past decade. Also, the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2018 reported about 1.2 million violent crimes.

Moreover, with the rising technology use of connected devices has increased tremendously which aids the CAD market as the users already have a smartphone which can receive messages and track location of the dispatched vehicle. However, Budget constraints and evolving equipment cycle impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, the rising demand for Surveillance and authentication systems coupled with technological advancements in communication and infrastructure for public safety offers wide opportunity for the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Computer-aided Dispatch market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early technological adoption and availability of compatible infrastructure for the efficient working of CAD software. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising investments in public safety and infrastructure development would create lucrative growth prospects for the Computer-aided Dispatch market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:
Southern Software, Inc.
IMPACT
Spillman Technologies, Inc.
Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure
TriTech Software Systems
DoubleMap LLC
Traumasoft
Priority Dispatch Corp.
FDM Software (Aptean)
Tyler Technologies, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Cloud
On-Premises

By Application:
Transportation
Government
Utilities
Others

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Contact Us:
Ranjeet Dengale
Director Sales
Analytical Research Cognizance
+1 (646) 403-4695, +91 90967 44448
sales@arcognizance.com

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Analytical Research Cognizance

Analytical Research Cognizance

Manhattan, New York, NY
3
Followers
1
Post
19
Views
ABOUT

write here

 http://www.arcognizance.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Dispatch Market Analysis#Doublemap#Tritech Software#Computer Aided Dispatch#Dispatchee#Cad#Budget#Cagr#Southern Software Inc#Spillman Technologies#Hexagon Safety#Fdm Software#Aptean#Tyler Technologies Inc#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Software
Related
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

COVID-19 Impact on Smooth Computer Desk Market Analysis Size, Top Players, Growth Rate, Global Trend, and Opportunities to 2026-Market.biz

The “Global Smooth Computer Desk Market 2021” report is a comprehensive compilation that highlights the key players operating in the Smooth Computer Desk market. The report analyses the key trends including product introduction, Smooth Computer Desk new business approaches, collaborations, technological development and various other stats applicable in the competitive market by the major market players. The Smooth Computer Desk report also involves tactically scrutinized data of the industrial chain highlightsing on certain driving factors, Smooth Computer Desk restraining factors, business opportunities, and major challenges confronted by the Smooth Computer Desk market. The report offers a detailed investigation of the Smooth Computer Desk market dimension related to market revenue, various segments, market shares and regional analysis over the forecast period of five years, along with Smooth Computer Desk market competitor and superior market trends. The Smooth Computer Desk report provides a complete analysis of the market aspects that influence the growth of the Smooth Computer Desk industry.
Computersbestnewsmonitoring.com

Effect of Covid-19 On Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Market 2021 Strategic Analysis| Top Companies-Altair, Siemens PLM Software, PTC, FreeCAD

The”Global Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Market 2021” research report gives us a close idea of the qualified and comprehensive breakdown of Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) market. The report mainly divides the Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) market as per different applications, key manufacturers, basic Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) industry definitions, and different types of products. To understand various valuables, competitors and outlooks of Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) industry, the keen reasoning of the Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) industry are been carried out. Major geographical regions concealed in the Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) market include Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and North America. Furthermore, the Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) report also throws a beam of light towards contrasting aspects of Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) industry such as developing tendencies, observable approaches, industrial drafts, and agenda.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Mainframe Security Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like IBM, McAfee, TCS, BMC Software, DXC Technology

Global Mainframe Security Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Mainframe Security will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Mainframe Security market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate in 2020. Over the next five years the Mainframe Security market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach by 2025.
SoftwareSentinel

Latest Update 2021: Global Recruitment Software Market by COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Market Research Store

Global Recruitment Software Market Key Players, Business Approaches And Geographical Analysis Amid COVID-19 Pandemic. The report on “Recruitment Software Market published by Market Research Store Overview By Industry Top Manufactures, Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028” the report come up with 150+ pages PDF with TOC including a list of figures and table.
ComputersSentinel

Application Virtualization Software Market 2021 | COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Top Key Players

Application Virtualization Software Market report highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger...
Softwareatlantanews.net

States Data-Centric Security Software Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players IBM (US), Imperva

JCMR recently introduced Global States Data-Centric Security Software Market study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are IBM (US), Imperva (US), Informatica (US), Oracle (US), Varonis Systems (US), …The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

IoT Analytics Market Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of IoT Analytics Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "IoT Analytics Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global IoT Analytics market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the IoT Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Enhancing the Analysis of Software Failures in Cloud Computing Systems with Deep Learning

Identifying the failure modes of cloud computing systems is a difficult and time-consuming task, due to the growing complexity of such systems, and the large volume and noisiness of failure data. This paper presents a novel approach for analyzing failure data from cloud systems, in order to relieve human analysts from manually fine-tuning the data for feature engineering. The approach leverages Deep Embedded Clustering (DEC), a family of unsupervised clustering algorithms based on deep learning, which uses an autoencoder to optimize data dimensionality and inter-cluster variance. We applied the approach in the context of the OpenStack cloud computing platform, both on the raw failure data and in combination with an anomaly detection pre-processing algorithm. The results show that the performance of the proposed approach, in terms of purity of clusters, is comparable to, or in some cases even better than manually fine-tuned clustering, thus avoiding the need for deep domain knowledge and reducing the effort to perform the analysis. In all cases, the proposed approach provides better performance than unsupervised clustering when no feature engineering is applied to the data. Moreover, the distribution of failure modes from the proposed approach is closer to the actual frequency of the failure modes.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Social Media Analytics Market Demand and Key Players by 2026: IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe Systems

Global Social Media Analytics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. The goal of any business analytic tool is to analyze data and extract actionable and commercially relevant information that you can use to increase results or performance. Social media analytics is the process of gathering data from social media sites, blogs and other stakeholder conversations on digital media and processing into structured insights leading to more information-driven business decisions and increased customer centrality for brands and businesses. This process goes beyond the usual monitoring or a basic analysis of retweets or "likes" to develop an in-depth idea of the social consumer.
Las Vegas Herald

Workflow Orchestration Market Worth Observing Growth | Oracle, VMware, CA Technologies

Global Workflow Orchestration Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Workflow Orchestration Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Players Profiled in the ?Workflow Orchestration Market Study:, Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Cisco Systems (US), Oracle (US), VMware (US), CA Technologies (US), Arvato AG (Germany), BMC Software (US), ServiceNow (US), Micro Focus (UK), Dalet SA (France) & Ayehu Software Technologies (US).
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

Load Testing Software Market to See Booming Growth with IBM, Neotys, Loadster

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Load Testing Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Load Testing Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Load Testing Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Load Testing Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SoftwareSentinel

Data Discovery Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Tableau Software, Microsoft, Cloudera, Oracle

The latest study released on the Global Data Discovery Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Data Discovery market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Accenture, Microsoft, IBM

JCMR recently Announced States Public Cloud Management and Security Services study with 200+ market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on "Global States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market. Global States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market allows you to get different methods for maximizing your profit. The research study provides estimates for States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Forecast till 2028*. Some of the Leading key Company's Covered for this Research are Accenture, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Capgemini, Cisco Systems, Cognizant, Vmware, SAP, Tencent, Alibaba.
TechnologySentinel

Financial Service Cyber Security Market is Booming Worldwide | Symantec, Intel Security, Rapid7, FireEye

The banking Financial Service Cyber Security market is rapidly growing and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. With the increasing penetration of technology, banking customers are expecting more digitalization and modernization in their financial services. The advancement in technologies created pressure on financial regulators to enforce new laws and regulations regarding cyber-attacks. Such strict and compulsory regulations are responsible for the significant growth in the global banking Financial Service Cyber Security market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Transactional Email Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Elastic Email, MailChimp, Postmark

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Transactional Email Software covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Transactional Email Software explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Hubspot, Elastic Email, MailChimp, Postmark, SparkPost, Mailjet, MailGun, SendGrid, Amazon, SMTP2GO, SendInBlue & Pepipost.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market is Going to Boom | Microsoft, Cloudera, IBM, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Hadoop And Big Data Analysis market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Process Orchestration Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Oracle, Cisco Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Process Orchestration Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Process Orchestration Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Process Orchestration. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SAP SE (Germany),International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (United States),Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan),Oracle Corporation (United States),Micro Focus International plc (United Kingdom),HCL Technologies Limited (HCL) (India),ServiceNow, Inc. (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),BMC Software, Inc. (United States),Software AG (Germany),Everteam SAS (France).
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software Market Analysis Size, Top Players, Growth Rate, Global Trend, and Opportunities to 2026-Market.biz

The “Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software Market 2021” report is a comprehensive compilation that highlights the key players operating in the Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software market. The report analyses the key trends including product introduction, Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software new business approaches, collaborations, technological development and various other stats applicable in the competitive market by the major market players. The Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software report also involves tactically scrutinized data of the industrial chain highlightsing on certain driving factors, Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software restraining factors, business opportunities, and major challenges confronted by the Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software market. The report offers a detailed investigation of the Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software market dimension related to market revenue, various segments, market shares and regional analysis over the forecast period of five years, along with Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software market competitor and superior market trends. The Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software report provides a complete analysis of the market aspects that influence the growth of the Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software industry.
Technologyaithority.com

Senet And ADTRAN Partner To Deliver Carrier-Grade LoRaWAN® Connectivity To The Enterprise

ADTRAN Selects Senet’s Cloud-Based Network Management Platform to Help Customers Simplify and Streamline the Deployment of IoT Solutions at Scale. Senet, Inc, a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), and ADTRAN®, Inc. (ADTN), a leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, announced a partnership to deliver carrier-grade LoRaWAN® network services for IoT applications across enterprise and campus environments.