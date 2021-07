A Matagorda County Grand Jury has indicted Fernando Acosta Jr. for murder in the case of Amanda Johnson. In a story followed closely by so many of us in the Crossroads, Johnson's body was found inside a vehicle that was set on fire just outside of the Texas community of Midfield. Her body was found on April 18th after an investigation that included local and regional law enforcement along with the Texas Rangers. Since then, police have arrested Fernando Colin Acosta Jr. back in May as a suspect in her murder after he turned himself into authorities. Acosta Jr. has since been held on a $500,000 bond according to ABC13.com.