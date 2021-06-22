Cancel
What you should know about CDC reports of 'mild' heart issues in young people vaccinated for COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting cases of young people who experienced heart inflammation after getting vaccinated. 300 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were made up of mostly boys and young men who got the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. The CDC director said in most cases, the inflammation went away.

Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthWebMD

FDA to Add Heart Warning to Some COVID-19 Vaccines

June 24, 2021 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a warning to the fact sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines as medical experts continue to investigate cases of heart inflammation, which are rare but are more likely to occur in young men and teen boys.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says This Delayed Vaccine Side Effect Is Showing Up More Often Now

Waking up tired with a headache, stomachache, or even the chills the day after you get vaccinated is nothing out of the ordinary. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long been alerting us about the possibility of side effects after the COVID vaccination, which are the result of our bodies building immunity and protection against the novel coronavirus. However, some more concerning, albeit less common, side effects have emerged as an increasing number of people are getting vaccinated, like allergic reactions or blood clots. And now, the CDC says another delayed side effect is showing up more often—especially as younger people are getting vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns You Might Have "Long COVID" If You Feel This

The coronavirus pandemic is crawling to an end, experts hope, with a new variant threatening to undo progress. But for a large part of Americans, COVID may never end. "While not everyone with COVID-19 may require hospitalization at the time of their infection, one of the unfortunate outcomes from COVID-19 is something known as 'post-COVID conditions' or 'long COVID,'" said CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky yesterday at the White House COVID Press Briefing. "Post-COVID conditions are an umbrella term for the wide range of physical and mental health problems that occur four or more weeks after being infected with COVID-19. Current research suggests that up to 20 percent of people are reporting post-COVID condition symptoms, but additional research is needed and is ongoing with funding from NIH and CDC." Read on to see if you have the 10 symptoms she mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Healthy Michigan boy, 13, dies in his sleep three days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine as CDC launches investigation

A 13-year-old from Michigan has died in his sleep three days after receiving his second Coronavirus vaccine, prompting an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control. Jacob Clynick, a healthy boy with no underlying conditions, received his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Walgreens in Zilwaukee on June 13, according to his aunt.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Missouri mother-of-two, 45, who didn't want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over fears of side effects dies after contracting Indian 'Delta' variant

A Missouri mother-of-two who didn't get vaccinated against COVID-19 because she feared side effects has died after contracting the Indian 'Delta' variant. Tricia Jones, 45, from Grain Valley, was hesitant about getting the shot after hearing news reports about people suffering rare side effects such as blood clots or heart inflammation and decided to wait.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Just Confirmed This Condition Could Be a Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

COVID vaccination has been associated with a variety of relatively common side effects, none of them serious. Headache, fever, and fatigue can occur for anyone who gets one of the available COVID vaccines, and they should go away completely a few days after vaccination, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Over the past few weeks, however, more and more reports have been surfacing about a potential delayed vaccine side effect mainly hitting younger men: heart inflammation. During a recent meeting to review data on cases of this potential complication, the CDC confirmed that there is a "likely association" between heart inflammation and COVID mRNA vaccines—especially in younger men.
Public HealthCNBC

U.S. surgeon general says Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine may protect people against delta variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

Rash, itch after COVID-19 vaccine rare, resolve quickly, study says

Rashes, itchiness and other skin problems can develop after people receive COVID-19 vaccines, but such problems are rare and go away quickly, new research shows. For the study, the researchers looked at more than 40,000 employees of a Boston hospital system who received two-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccines -- such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines -- and completed at least one symptom survey after their first shot.
POTUSNewsweek

Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines Linked to 1,200 Cases of Rare Heart Inflammation

There have been more than 1,200 cases of a rare heart inflammation condition in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During a Wednesday meeting held by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, officials announced that there was...
ScienceWTVCFOX

CDC: Heart inflammation from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines observed, benefits outweigh risks

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports an elevated risk of heart inflammation among mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients has been observed, but multiple examinations of incidents show the benefits of getting the vaccine "clearly outweighed" the risks after vaccination. The report, published in the CDC's Morbidity and...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You See This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk is Higher, New Study Says

As we get older, many of us fear that we'll develop some form of dementia, especially if we've seen the condition affect our grandparents or other loved ones. But dementia isn't a normal part of aging and it doesn't affect everyone once they get older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes. There's no surefire way to know if you'll be one of the millions of adults to develop dementia, but there are risk factors you should be aware of. And new research has found that your oral health is one of the most important things to consider. Read on to find out what dementia risk factor you can spot just by looking in your mouth.
Des Moines, IAAmes Tribune

What you need to know about the delta variant of COVID-19

The "hyper-transmissible" delta variant may cause more severe cases of COVID, as well, but vaccines stop it, health experts say. The delta variant of the coronavirus has become a rising concern in the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's sweeping through the nation. The new strain, first discovered in India, is likely...
Kidskbestmedia.com

Kids 12 and Up: Get a COVID Shot, Physicians Urge

As Texans return to work, school, and play thanks to more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine, physicians are now urging vaccination for children 12 years old and older. Texas Medical Association (TMA) COVID-19 Outpatient Workgroup physicians created a new infographic flyer urging parents to protect their adolescents and children against a disease that’s killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and millions of people worldwide.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Who is being hospitalized for Covid-19? The unvaccinated

There are only three Covid-19 patients at Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital at North Shore University Hospital, on Long Island, New York — a far cry from when the hospital, which is part of Northwell Health, had as many as 600 patients during the peak of the pandemic. All three...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 vaccines + heart inflammation: A timeline of CDC updates

Since April, the CDC has been following reports of people experiencing heart inflammation after receiving Pfizer or Moderna's mRNA vaccines, occurring mostly among adolescent and young adult vaccine recipients. Here's a timeline of updates from the CDC since it began receiving reports of myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation) and pericarditis (heart...

