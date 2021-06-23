Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Struggling to run in the heat? This is what experts advise about training outdoors in summer

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppy9x_0acismjR00
Man on a sunny run

Beautiful sunny days can seem a rare treat, so it’s natural to want throw on your trainers and make the most of the weather with a lunchtime run in the park.

But running in the heat can be a lot more tricky than you think, and if you’re not careful, you can easily max out too early and finish your first kilometre wanting to lie down in a hot, sweaty, exhausted mess.

Yep, summer training isn’t easy – but you don’t have to give up on your outdoor runs just because of the sunshine. It’s a case of being prepared, sensible and adapting as necessary. We asked some experts for their advice on safely managing the heat with summer running…

Why is running in heat so hard?

Running in the heat causes a rapid increase in your core body temperature, which the body counteracts by redirecting the blood from our muscles to the skin to support the cooling process,” says NURVV Sport Scientist, Anna Kosciuk (nurvv.com).

Because of this, less blood is available to transport oxygen to the working muscles, and when your skin’s receiving the blood flow that would normally go to muscles, Koscuik says keeping pace becomes way more difficult: “The lack of oxygen quickly induces premature fatigue and results in a decline in muscle function, which can affect overall performance.”

In this way, running in the heat is quite similar to altitude training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rrfpj_0acismjR00
Hot on run

That overheated, heavy feeling is never pleasant, and dehydration can also play a role in its intensity.

When you haven’t drunk enough fluids, your body sweats less to stop you losing fluid more rapidly than you are replacing it, which means you have a harder time controlling your body temperature.

How should you adapt your running technique in the summer?

1. Time it right

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3miwLl_0acismjR00
Muslim man and woman in hijab tying laces on sport sneakers before morning run at green park. Young active family training together on fresh air.

Even on baking days, it’s significantly cooler around sunrise and sunset during summer months.

“A simple tip is to run in the morning or late afternoon, to avoid the hottest part of the day,” says Randall Cooper, sports physiotherapist and CEO of Premax (premax.co/uk).

Getting your run done first thing in the morning also leaves lunchtime free to focus on some all important recovery, like stretching and myofascial release.

2. Go slow

Cooper advises running a course that is mainly in the shade (woodland paths are good for this) and slowing your pace to adjust to the heat and humidity. It’s an obvious point, but the hottest day of the year is no time to aim for a PB.

Although your pace may feel torturously slow, your heart rate will still reach between the optimum 50-85% because of the extra challenge of the hot weather.

3. Make sure you’re drinking water often

“When you’re sweating more, you lose valuable fluids and electrolytes, which compromises the efficiency of the cooling process of the body,” says Kosciuk.

Wearing a hydration vest, like the Salomon Advance Skin 5 (currently £89.90 down from £110, wiggle.com) allows you to sip on a 1.5-litre bladder of water as you go, so you don’t have to wait until the finish line to properly rehydrate.

4. Consider your gear

When it comes to summer running, Cooper says “light, technical fabrics that wick sweat and allow the skin to breathe” are best.

Microfiber polyesters and cotton blends with mesh areas and vents will help to keep you cool, and a hat and UV sunglasses are essential for keeping your face and eyes protected from the rays. Wearing a broad spectrum of SPF50 on hot days is a no-brainer for runners too.

5. Get a good pair of running socks

“Specialist running socks will keep your feet dry to prevent blisters, as high temperatures increase the moisture in the shoes and often lead to painful wounds,” notes Kosciuk. We like Balega Blister Resist Running Socks (various styles available from Amazon and balega.co.uk) for keeping feet cool, comfy and dry.

Shoe choice is equally important. “Get your trainers fitted to the shape of your feet and the function of your foot and lower leg,” stresses Kosciuk. “There’s no better way to avoid injuries than to ensure appropriate support and structure around your feet.”

6. Plan ahead for the end of the session

Have extra water on hand, some small wet towels to place on the back of your neck or wrists, and know where you can get out of the heat and the sun into a cooler environment, says Cooper.

Replenishing the body with cold fluids is also a vital part of your post-run recovery. “A good rule is to ensure your urine is clear [not yellow] two to three hours after the session has ended,” says Cooper.

7. Sleep it off

Running in the heat will be more stressful on your body, and getting seven to nine hours of sleep is vital to allow the body to repair and recover. “If it’s possible, sleep in a cool room between 17-20°C. However, I’d recommended not running an air-conditioner, as the dry air will cause further dehydration overnight,” says Cooper.

A final word…

Despite the disadvantages of summer running, learning to adapt to the challenge of hot weather can actually make you a more efficient runner. “For runners who successfully adapt and acclimatise to hot conditions, it can actually improve athletic performance,” says Cooper. “This is because the body learns to sweat more, which improves thermoregulation, both in hot and cold conditions.

“Training in the heat can also lead to positive changes in blood plasma volume, reduce overall core temperature, reduce blood lactate levels and improve aerobic performance.”

That said, it can also be dangerous to run outside in the heat as it increases your risk of heat stroke and other potentially serious heat-related illnesses.

For this reason, Cooper says adapting to running in the heat should be done incrementally, over many sessions. “Not everyone responds to training in the heat in the same manner, so it definitely needs to be approached with caution,” he advises.

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stroke#Outdoors#Weather#Temperature#Dehydration#Nurvv Sport Scientist#Pb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Amazon
Related
POTUSPosted by
newschain

Donald Tusk wins leadership of Poland’s strongest opposition party

Former European Union leader and ex-prime minister Donald Tusk was elected head of the strongest party in Poland’s fragmented opposition on Saturday. Mr Tusk, 64, said he is returning to Polish politics and to the opposition Civic Platform party to help fight the “evil” of the current right-wing government. Mr...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Harry Kane delights England fans with early goal in Ukraine Euros clash

Football hero Harry Kane sent England fans into a state of ecstasy by scoring a goal less than five minutes into the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 showdown against Ukraine. Fans who dare to dream that Gareth Southgate’s men will march past Ukraine on the path to glory were given an early boost when the captain hit the back of the net just minutes into the match.
Environmentledger.news

Seniors are more vulnerable to the summer heat

Seniors are at higher risk for heat-related illnesses than younger folks, and a new Canadian study has highlighted a fascinating reason why. They sweat more when they are running low on body fluids. When it’s hot out and you’re being active, you start perspiring, which helps your body regulate its...
WorkoutsThe Post and Courier

HEALTH AND FITNESS: FITT and SPF

People who exercise are probably familiar with FITT – frequency, intensity, time, and type – the basic principle behind almost all fitness programs. The FITT principle applies to everything from running to weightlifting to yoga. For people who exercise outdoors there are three more letters that are important to know, especially in the summer: SPF.
HealthAZFamily

What to know about seasonal affective disorder summer symptoms

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While some of us love the heat, many people dread the summer months. Some may feel frustrated or angry when we have to spend any amount of time outdoors, knowing we could get physically sick from this weather. Yes, these temperatures not only overheat our bodies but can take a toll on our emotions.
CarsPosted by
B93

The Windshield Struggle Is Real In The Summer

I bet I'm not the only one dealing with this nonsense this summer! This is the norm for me. Check out the photo I posted with this article. Not my actual windshield, mine is far worse. It never fails, every stinking summer, I end up with some sort of ding in my windshield.
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Not sure what to pack for summer adventure? Join TCSAR for Tuesday training

Need a refresher or new to the backcountry? Teton County Search and Rescue will present a virtual “What’s In Your Pack” workshop from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. While the event has traditionally been offered in person, this wilderness safety lesson will be accessible from the comfort of one’s home, van or anywhere you have a computer and a connection. Learn the essentials of what to pack for a summer adventure, the basics of bear spray and how to use it, and lightning awareness and practices. The session will also feature a Q&A on first aid.
HobbiesAthens Daily Review

OUTDOORS: Summer ‘back in the day’

I have often visited with my grandkids about how life was in country in rural Red River County back in the late fifties and early sixties when I was growing up. It was an entirely different world back then, one much simpler and I guess by today’s standards, somewhat harder.
Seward County Independent

Outdoor workers beat the heat

The extreme heat last week led area residents to hunker down inside with the air conditioning cranked. Not everyone had that option, however, as some industries require outdoor work no matter the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Home & GardenDomaine

How to Clean Outdoor Cushions, According to a Cleaning Expert

These days, some outdoor furniture can be easily mistaken for indoor—as performance fabrics continue to improve, you can make your backyard patio look as cute as your living room with rugs, couches, and cushions designed to stand up to the outdoors. But, even the best water-resistant fabrics need to be...
Energy Industryprobuilder.com

What to Know About Air Source Heat Pumps and Cold Climates

There are several different ways to go about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and it’s become increasingly important to consider different strategies as more local and state jurisdictions implement new regulations. One strategy to consider for home building is residential heating, says the National Association of Home Builders. One approach that comes with an incentive from the Department of Energy’s Energy, Emissions, and Equity Initiative is installing heat pumps. Air source heat pumps take energy from a cold place and push it toward a warmer place. When air flows through the air handler box, the heat exchange occurs.
ScienceWGRZ TV

Mayo Clinic: What to know about summer bug bites

ROCHESTER, Minnesota — Summertime is here and so are the bugs. "Some of them can potentially be dangerous if they bite you. They can transmit disease causing bacteria, viruses, even parasites. Whereas, others are just annoying like gnats and deer flies," said Dr. Bobbi Pritt, a pathologist and microbiologist at Mayo Clinic.
Sherman, TXKTEN.com

The struggle to stay cool this summer

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- According to the calendar, summer has just now arrived. But the springtime heat has already been causing problems for air conditioner service technicians like Jordan Durham. "This is the busiest summer that I've ever been a part of this early," he said. "Usually it's this busy...