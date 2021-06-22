West U Accepting Applications for Boards and Commissions

The City of West University Place is accepting applications for volunteers to serve on the Zoning and Planning Commission, the Zoning Board of Adjustments, the Building and Standards Commission, the Parks Board, the Senior Services Board, and the Recycling and Solid Waste Reduction Board. The deadline to submit an application is July 14, 2021. Shortly after the deadline, applicants will be contacted for an interview with City Council. Selected applicants will begin service on September 1, 2021 and will serve a 2-year term that will expire on August 31, 2023.