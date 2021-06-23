Cancel
Bicycles

Spin's new e-scooter is designed to withstand the public's neglect

By D. Cooper
Engadget
 12 days ago

Spin believes that the current crop of scooters are too lily-livered to survive the tough streets of the US. To remedy this, the Ford-owned company is launching the new Spin S-100T, adding that the T stands for “tough.” The new model has been designed with reliability and durability in mind, and was designed and built by the company’s in-house team.

www.engadget.com
#Ford#500w Motor#Insight#Adas#Drover#Tortoise
Bicycles
Cars
Bicycleselectrek.co

Spin’s new ‘tough’ electric scooter looks like a beast

Spin just unveiled its new flagship electric scooter scooter, the Spin S-100T. That “T” stands for “tough,” and that’s exactly how the scooter looks. The scooter was designed in-house by Spin’s team and will roll out onto Sacramento streets this summer ahead of a broader launch across the US later this year.
CarsTechCrunch

Ford micromobility subsidiary Spin launches first in-house-built e-scooter

When the company launches its service in Sacramento in July, it’ll deploy 25 of the new S-100T scooters along with its existing fleet. Spin hopes to scale to 350 S-100Ts by August and have more than a few thousand in the market by the end of the year, according to a spokesperson for the company.
BicyclesT3.com

Tier's new Beeline sat-nav system is perfect for e-scooters

Electric scooter rental company Tier has teamed up with the navigation experts at Beeline to provide easier, safer and more pleasant journeys in the capital as part of the London e-scooter trial. Tier has integrated Beeline’s direct routing software and simple navigation interface into its app, so you can type...
CarsPocket-lint.com

Segway's cool e-scooters have heavy price cuts for Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - Electric scooters are big news, in case you hadn't heard - whether you live somewhere that's slowly trying them out, or in a tourist city that's been used to them for years, they're increasingly one of the most popular new ways to get around conveniently. Some of the...
Carsgizmochina.com

Ducati’s latest electric 2-wheeler looks like a Xiaomi e-scooter

Ducati has officially launched a new e-scooter dubbed Ducati PRO-I EVO. This is the brand’s latest attempt at launching an electric two-wheeler but it isn’t what one would expect from the renowned Italian motorcycle manufacturer. The e-scooter looks like a rebadged Xiaomi M365 electric scooter except for the brand’s logo...
Computersmobilesyrup.com

Here are the major changes with Windows 11’s new design

There’s no denying that Microsoft’s new visual design for Windows 11 is striking. It’s a modern look with a centred taskbar, updated icons and more. The design brings a lot to the world’s most popular operating system. The first change most people will notice is the new centre taskbar. This...
Forbes

Voi Study Shows E-Scooter Journeys Can Drive Up Public Transport Use

Integrating e-scooter services with a city’s public transport network can boost train ticket sales by up to a third, according to study from Voi. In a bid to make the case for more micromobility use in cities, the Swedish e-scooter sharing company carried out research with rail operator S-Bahn Stuttgart to examine how e-scooter services can be integrated with public transport networks. Voi was integrated with the Mobility Stuttgart app to bring the services under one roof for the user.
Gadget Flow

Evolve Skateboards Hadean Series performance eSkateboards have a layered electric system

Get an electric skateboard you love with the Evolve Skateboards Hadean Series performance eSkateboards. These cool skateboards have a layered electric system. It gives you 37% more battery capacity and 4 times the performance of its predecessor. What’s more, with its handmade, forged carbon ‘chassis’ skateboard deck, this gadget is durable. Additionally, an air vent system draws heat away from the internal electronics. Meanwhile, forged aluminum gets CNC’d to create two channels for heat dissipation. Moreover, you get a whole new level of control with the E-FOC. It changes the game on managing the dual 3000w motors and 12S battery structure. Moreover, Hadean Series smart lighting gives you real time hazard lights when you press the brakes. Additionally, with lock in drop downs and a wider foot landing, you get the ideal stance with every ride. Finally, with Phaze remote gives you intuitive acceleration and braking with its dual trigger design.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Remedy’s Condor is a multiplayer spin-off of Control

Remedy’s Project Condor is a multiplayer spin-off of Control made possible through a partnership with 505 Games, the developer has today proclaimed. “Control is first and foremost a world, a place for multitudes of stories, events, and characters,” Remedy’s Mikael Kasurinen, game director of Control, wrote. “A place where unexpected, strange, and extraordinary things occur. We kicked it off with Jesse’s entry into the Oldest House, but there is more to this world. Oh, so much more.
Tom's Hardware

How to make a Raspberry Pi Home Air Quality Monitor

I’ve been more concerned about the quality of air in my house recently. I’ll soon be paying for a service to clean the furnace and duct work, and I wanted a way to determine if there’s been any measurable impact or change. Fortunately, using a SDS011 sensor, a Raspberry Pi and a bit of software, I can create a simple home air quality monitor. Here’s how to do it.
CarsJalopnik

The 2022 Audi RS3's Fancy New E-Diff Is Made For Drifting

The next-gen Audi RS3 is nearly upon us. We know it’ll have the proper engine, as the company not-so-subtly teased by inscribing the firing order of the RS3's turbocharged five-cylinder on the side of its camouflaged wrap. While Audi’s not quite ready to spill all the beans on its next compact sport sedan (or wagon for lucky customers outside the U.S.), it is offering a sneak peek into a major component: the RS Torque Splitter.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Anker Apex 2-In-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 20W Power Delivery

Anker Apex 2-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock is designed to bring your computer more ports and high-performance data transmission. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The Apex is a powerful and versatile Thunderbolt 4 docking station that measures 7.34 x 2.89 x 1.31 inches and weighs...
Cell Phoneshackaday.com

Hacking A Thermal Imager For Dual-use Of The Thermal Sensor

Sometimes a device doesn’t do quite what one needs, and in those cases a bit of tampering might do the trick. That’s what led to being able to record video from a HTI HT-A1 thermal imager despite the device not actually supporting that function, thanks to careful investigation and warranty violation.
Video Gamesvrscout.com

VR Remote Control Cars Are A Hit In ‘VRChat’

Race other VRChat players using hyper-realistic VR RC cars featuring real-world physics. Digital artist and animator Chris Bradley has loved driving remote control cars since she was a kid. Years later, she developed a new love for hanging out with friends in VRChat, which has inadvertently lead to one of the biggest new trends on the social VR platform.
TrafficEngadget

Boring Company proposes Fort Lauderdale transit loop for trips to the beach

Elon Musk's Boring Company is still trying to sell cities on transit loops, and it might just have a significant buyer. As The Verge reports, the Boring Company has submitted a bid for a transit tunnel loop that would link the downtown with the beach. The Las Olas Loop would be an "innovative and unprecented" way to manage traffic congestion and transit demands, Mayor Dean Trantalis claimed.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Work-From-Anywhere Foldable Displays

The conceptual Xtend Nomadic Office foldable screen has been designed by Eva-Maria Bieli as a solution for mobile professionals who require a way to set up shop and get work done from anywhere. The futuristic solution works alongside a smartphone to immediately create an immersive cubicle-style section to work on...
Aerospace & Defensearxiv.org

Performance of wall-modeled LES with boundary-layer-conforming grids for external aerodynamics

We investigate the error scaling and computational cost of wall-modeled large-eddy simulation (WMLES) for external aerodynamic applications. The NASA Juncture Flow is used as representative of an aircraft with trailing-edge smooth-body separation. Two gridding strategies are examined: i) constant-size grid, in which the near-wall grid size has a constant value and ii) boundary-layer-conforming grid (BL-conforming grid), in which the grid size varies to accommodate the growth of the boundary-layer thickness. Our results are accompanied by a theoretical analysis of the cost and expected error scaling for the mean pressure coefficient ($C_p$) and mean velocity profiles. The prediction of $C_p$ is within less than $5\%$ error for all the grids studied, even when the boundary layers are marginally resolved. The high accuracy in the prediction of $C_p$ is attributed to the outer-layer nature of the mean pressure in attached flows. The errors in the predicted mean velocity profiles exhibit a large variability depending on the location considered, namely, fuselage, wing-body juncture, or separated trailing-edge. WMLES performs as expected in regions where the flow resembles a zero-pressure-gradient turbulent boundary layer such as the fuselage ($<5\%$ error). However, there is a decline in accuracy of WMLES predictions of mean velocities in the vicinity of wing-body junctions and, more acutely, in separated zones. The impact of the propagation of errors from the underresolved wing leading-edge is also investigated. It is shown that BL-conforming grids enable a higher accuracy in wing-body junctions and separated regions due to the more effective distribution of grid points, which in turn diminishes the streamwise propagation of errors.