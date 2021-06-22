Pawtucket Tunnel project begins
PAWTUCKET – The Narragansett Bay Commission last Friday broke ground on its Pawtucket Tunnel project, a milestone that’s seen plenty of advance legwork leading up to it. The tunnel is the centerpiece of Phase III of the NBC’s Combined Sewer Overflow Abatement Program. The project, known as RestoredWaters RI, consists of a 2.2-mile long, 125-foot deep tunnel, which will store and transport storm-related sewage to the NBC’s Bucklin Point Wastewater Treatment Facility for full treatment.www.valleybreeze.com