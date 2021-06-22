SPORTS RECAP: Week of 6-23-21

In the Section V Class D championship lacrosse game, Penn Yan faced third-seeded Palmyra-Macedon and won 16-2 to take their 25th sectional title in program history. The Mustangs consistently scored in the game with three goals in the first quarter, five in the second, four in the third and four in the fourth. Pal-Mac had their first goal in the first quarter and their second in the third. Penn Yan's defense and offensive pressure allowed them to largely control the game pace, while goalie Griffin Emerson's 80 percent stop rate effectively shut down the Red Raiders.