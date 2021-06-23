Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Japanese soccer player Yokoyama comes out as transgender

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 12 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese soccer player Kumi Yokoyama said they are transgender — a revelation praised in the U.S. where they play in the National Women’s Soccer League but an identity not legally recognized in Japan.

The 27-year-old forward for the Washington Spirit said they felt more comfortable with their own gender identity while living in the United States, where teammates and friends are more open to gender and sexual diversity.

“I’m coming out now,” Yokoyama said in a video talk on former teammate Yuki Nagasato’s YouTube channel. “In the future, I want to quit soccer and live as a man.”

Yokoyama’s revelation was praised by President Joe Biden.

“To Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama – two prominent, inspiring athletes who came out this week: I’m so proud of your courage. Because of you, countless kids around the world are seeing themselves in a new light today,” Biden tweeted. is the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

The Spirit also expressed the team’s support and pride in Yokoyama. “Thank you for showing the world it’s ok to embrace who you are!” the team tweeted, adding that the player uses they/them pronouns.

Support and awareness of gender and sexual diversity has slowly grown in Japan, but LGBTQ people lack many legal protections and often suffer discrimination, causing many to hide their sexual identities. An equality law pushed by rights groups was scrapped recently due to opposition from the conservative ruling party.

Transgender people in Japan also must have their reproductive organs removed to have their gender recognized on official documents — a requirement that human rights and medical groups criticize as inhuman and unnecessary and say should end.

Yokoyama said they weren’t enthusiastic about coming out but it was a choice made while thinking about the future and that it would be harder to live closeted. “I would not have come out in Japan,” they said.

They thanked their teammates, friends and girlfriend for their support and courage.

Yokoyama played for Japan at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France and moved from Japanese club AC Nagano Parceiro to the Washington Spirit.

Yokoyama said they felt a strong pressure to conform and remain closeted in Japan but hoped to live as a man after retiring as a professional soccer player and to help raise awareness for sexual minorities in Japan.

“More people in Japan are becoming familiar with the word LGBTQ and it’s seen more (in the media), but I think awareness won’t grow unless people like myself come out and raise our voices,” Yokoyama said.

Community Policy
Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kumi Yokoyama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Women#Japanese#Ap#Lgbtq#The Washington Spirit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Youtube
Related
Soccergoal.com

Ready for gold: Rampant USWNT defeat Mexico in final Olympic tune-up

The U.S. is firing on all cylinders as they get set to travel to Japan for the Olympics later this month. The U.S. women’s national team is ready for the Olympics. Vlatko Andonovski’s side finished their pre-Olympic friendly schedule by defeating Mexico 4-0 on Monday, looking every bit like a team prepared to win gold in Japan.
TennisPosted by
Times Leader

Matsuyama has green jacket and seeks gold in home Olympics

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Unlike golf’s return to the Olympics in 2016 after a century-long absence, the sport won’t be a mystery to the host nation this time around. No one had to build a new golf course in Japan that was suitable for the elite players.
UEFAPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch USA vs. Mexico women’s soccer: Live stream, start time, TV channel (Mewis sisters in pre-Olympic match)

The United States women’s soccer team will be playing in their final match before its pre-Olympic training camp in Miyazaki, Japan as they take on Mexico in an international friendly match. With most of the U.S. on holiday, the USWNT will be playing in their final warmup match before departing starting the journey to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Monday’s exhibition is the second of two games between USA and Mexico in the past week. On Thursday, the U.S. beat Mexico 4-0 in a match that highlighted Massachusetts natives Sam Mewis and Kristie Mewis, sisters who have been getting getting an outpouring of support as the team heads to Tokyo for the Olympics. Meanwhile, other Team USA stars like Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd will be back on the pitch as well.
SoccerJournal Inquirer

USWNT blanks Mexico in final game before Tokyo Olympics

EAST HARTFORD — The U.S. women’s national soccer team made the most of its final tune-up opportunity before the Tokyo Olympics Monday night. Lindsey Horan scored in the sixth minute and the Americans never looked back, defeating Mexico 4-0 in the second game of a two-game “Send-Off Series” between the teams at Pratt & Whitney Stadium before an announced crowd of 27,758, the most fans to ever see a USWNT game in the state.
SoccerBleacher Report

USWNT vs. Mexico: Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2021 Friendly

The United States women's national team will take on Mexico on Monday in its final game before heading to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics. The USWNT rolled past its continental rival Thursday in Hartford, Connecticut, and a similar result to that 4-0 victory is expected in the second matchup. Vlatko...
SFGate

In its final Olympic tuneup, U.S. women's national team looks ready for Tokyo

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. - The U.S. women's national soccer team completed its interrupted run-up to the delayed Tokyo Olympics with a timely and commanding performance Monday that, despite light resistance, maintained the Americans' bright prospects of a fifth gold medal. Two days before flying to Japan, the reigning world champions...
SoccerThe Guardian

USA women go 44 games unbeaten with rout of Mexico in final Olympic tune-up

Tobin Heath scored her second goal in as many games and the United States defeated Mexico 4-0 on Monday in the American women’s final match before the Olympics. The United States are now undefeated in 44 straight matches, the second-longest unbeaten streak in team history. The Americans also extended their winning streak against Mexico to 15 games and improved to 39-1-1 overall. The only US loss in the all-time series came in a World Cup qualifier back in 2010.
SoccerNewsday

LI's Crystal Dunn finally has found happiness in soccer, the sport she loves, ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Crystal Dunn began to feel very bad. She was winning championships and losing happiness. She helped the North Carolina Courage claim NWSL titles in 2018 and 2019. But the former soccer All-American at South Side High in Rockville Centre had married Pierre Soubrier in late 2018, and he started working in 2019 as the head athletic trainer for Portland Thorns FC. Dunn struggled with the distance between them.
Soccerwcn247.com

The U.S. women are favorites in Tokyo after upset in Brazil

The United States has four Olympic gold medals in women's soccer, most of any nation, and they’re the favorites in the field of 12 teams in Tokyo. The Americans are trying to become the first team to double, winning Olympic gold after winning the World Cup. The U.S. team is deep, with stars like Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe. Canada is back, too, hoping to improve on back-to-back bronzes. Among the other teams looking for a spot on the podium are the Netherlands, runners up to the United States at the World Cup, and host Japan.
Minnesota StateKARE

Meet the Minnesota athletes going for gold at the Tokyo Olympics

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota will be well represented at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, with a number of athletes with Minnesota connections ready to go for the gold. Gophers swimmer Bowe Becker earned All-American honors for the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter freestyle, and finished fourth in the 2019 NCAA championships in the 50-meter freestyle. For the Tokyo Olympics, he qualified for the 4x100m freestyle relay.
Soccerprojectspurs.com

USWNT vs Mexico Live Stream: How to watch pre-Olympics friendly Soccer for FREE

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are just three weeks away, and athletes are making their final preparations for The Games, including the U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team. Before they embark on their Olympic journey, the USWNT is hosting a pair of friendly matches against Mexico in a Send-Off Series. The first contest is scheduled for Thursday, July 5 at 5:o0 p.m. EST.
SoccerStumptown Footy

Horan scores, Dunn assists in USWNT’s 4-0 win vs. Mexico

Lindsey Horan scored the first goal and Crystal Dunn assisted the second in the USWNT’s 4-0 win over Mexico in East Hartford, CT. Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, and Becky Sauerbrunn started in the USWNT’s last match before leaving for Tokyo. Adrianna Franch did not feature. The U.S. started quickly and...
ReligionPosted by
KRMG

LGBTQ youth of faith pray, bond at 'Beloved Arise' group

Jessika Sessoms grew up in a conservative Black evangelical family, attended Christian schools and often heard that being gay was an abomination, until she understood that she was queer while studying to become a missionary. The 23-year-old from Florida came out publicly last year and has found healing and a...
Orlando, FLPosted by
WRAL News

Match preview: Courage look to advance to first place against Orlando pride on Sunday

With three consecutive wins under their belt, all eyes are on the Courage as they battle to move into first place with a win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday, July 4 at 6 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL. Following last weekend’s dominant 2-0 win over the Portland Thorns, the Courage sit at second place in the table with 13 points, a mere two points behind the Pride, who have 15 points. Should the Courage come away with three points in Sunday’s match, first place in league standings is theirs for the taking.
MLSCBS Sports

USWNT vs. Mexico odds, line, picks: Proven soccer expert reveals best bets for Monday's friendly

The United States Women's National Team has gone 43 consecutive matches without a loss, which is tied for the second-longest streak in program history. It is eight games away from matching the record mark of 51, which was set from December 2004-September 2007. The USWNT attempts to move a step closer on Monday, when it squares off against Mexico in the second international friendly between the two teams in the last five days. The USWNT defeated Mexico 4-0 on Thursday. Thursday's match is the USWNT's final tune-up before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.