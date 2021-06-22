Holland announces retirement

Longtime Macon County Sheriff Robbie Holland has announced he will not seek re-election in 2022. Holland was elected as sheriff in 2002 and is now serving his fifth term. “Protecting and serving this community since 1991 and holding the office of sheriff has truly been an honor,” Holland said in a statement issued Friday, June 18. “However, my service has come with great sacrifice by my family. Their love and support have allowed me to faithfully carry out my duties and responsibilities as sheriff. I am blessed to have had that love and support through the very best of times and through the many difficult days and nights that come along with a career in law enforcement.”