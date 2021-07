Brazil-based digital bank Nubank is said to be in the early stages of pursuing an initial public offering (IPO) in the US. Earlier this month, it was reported that Nubank had acquired $750 million in capital as part of two extensions of its latest Series G round on its way to raising $1.15 billion. Of note is that Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathway has invested $500 million in the Fintech. The valuation was pegged at $30 billion.