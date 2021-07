MAHONING TWP. — Township officials may hire some help — at a cost of at least $12,000 — to spend more than $400,000 in COVID-19 relief funds by the end of 2026. The township supervisors on Monday heard a presentation from Lisa Weirick, manager of accounting firm Wagner, Dreese, Elsasser & Associates, Selinsgrove, which is offering its services to ensure the township is in compliance with the rules for spending the American Rescue Plan funds for economic recovery and to help with documentation.