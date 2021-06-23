OPEC, allies said to weigh proposals on raising output

The 23 members of the OPEC+ group of oil producers cancelled a meeting scheduled on Monday that was supposed to overcome an impasse over crude output levels. The meeting "has been called off," an OPEC statement said, quoting secretary general Mohammed Barkindo. "The date of the next meeting will be decided in due course and we will inform you accordingly," he added. Since May, the group has raised oil output bit by bit, after slashing it more than a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic crushed demand.