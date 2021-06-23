OPEC, allies said to weigh proposals on raising output
OPEC and its allies are discussing whether to pursue a further increase in production at next week's meeting as the oil market looks increasingly tight. Russia is considering making a proposal that the group ease a global supply deficit by increasing output, according to Russian officials familiar with the matter. Other OPEC Plus nations are discussing a potential supply increase in August, although specific numbers haven't been mentioned, said a delegate.www.arkansasonline.com