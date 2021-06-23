Lightscreen is an open source, minimalistic screenshot tool for Windows

A guide to enhancing your computer vision workflows with the open-source tools PyTorch Lightning Flash and FiftyOne. Open-source tools have made significant advances in recent years to fill many of the same needs as end-to-end platform services. They can be incredibly useful for everything from model architecture development, to dataset curation, to model training and deployment. With enough digging, you can find an open-source tool that is able to support most portions of the data and model lifecycle. Tight integrations between tools are the best way to enable near-seamless workflows. This post delves into a new integration between the model prototyping and training framework, PyTorch Lightning Flash, and the dataset visualization and model analysis tool, FiftyOne.