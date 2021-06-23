Meet the Woman Who Defends Intimate Relationship With Chris Watts Despite His Triple-Murder Confession

48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (8 p.m., CBS) - Sheryl Underwood hosts this awards show, which recognizes excellence in daytime television. 20/20: Notorious Ghislaine Maxwell (9 p.m., ABC) - Tonight’s episode looks at Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently awaiting trial on charges of allegedly aiding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing underage girls. The program explores her wealthy upbringing, growing up in one of the richest families in England as the daughter of British publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, as well as how she came to know Epstein and details about her alleged role in Epstein’s crimes. The show includes footage of an interview with Maxwell’s brother, Ian Maxwell, who believes that his sister, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, is innocent.