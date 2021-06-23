Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

(Not) Living Large on Social Security – Charles Hugh Smith (06/23/2021)

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor about 1 in 4, Social Security provides at least 90 percent of their income. How many retired workers are getting less than $1,000 per month in Social Security benefits? The question came up and I was curious enough to find the answer, and download the data into an Excel spreadsheet which I saved as a PDF that you can review here. Note that this data is for the 46.5 million retired workers only, and does not include benefits paid to survivors, spouses, disabled, etc.

wallstreetwindow.com
Community Policy
View All 59 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Living Large#Ssa#Medicare#Patreon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Personal Financenews8000.com

3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

Should you claim Social Security at age 62? It happens to be the most popular age to sign up for benefits, namely because it’s also the earliest age at which you can file. But when you claim benefits at 62, you shortchange yourself to some degree. That’s because you’re not entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit, based on your earnings history, until you reach full retirement age, or FRA — which isn’t until age 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on your year of birth. And if you were born in 1960 or later and file for Social Security at 62, you’ll slash your monthly benefit by 30% on a permanent basis.
Pennsylvania StateNew Castle News

COLUMN BY JOEL MEKLER: Getting help with Medicare costs

The Social Security Administration recently sent letters to 2 million Medicare enrollees who appear to be eligible for Medicare Savings Programs (MSPs) and/or the Medicare Part D Low Income Subsidy (“extra help”) and are not enrolled. The letters, which the administration sends out each year, are an attempt to encourage...
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
Businessnews8000.com

4 Reasons You Shouldn’t Count on Social Security and 1 You Should

Social Security provides the foundation of many Americans’ retirement plans. Unfortunately, that foundation isn’t as strong as you would hope for a program that so many people rely on. According to Social Security’s own trustees, even before COVID 19 hit, the program’s trust funds were projected to run out of money by 2035 — just 14 years from now.
Personal FinanceKXLY

The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 70

You’re not required to file for Social Security at one specific age. Rather, there’s a range of ages you can choose from. The earliest you can sign up for benefits is 62, and if you go that route, you’ll get your money sooner, but you’ll also permanently slash your benefits in the process.
Personal FinanceGazette

Defining, and working toward, financial independence

There might not be fireworks, but any day is a good one to celebrate financial independence — even if you’re not quite there yet. What is financial independence for you? For many people, it’s being able to live a good lifestyle without having to work for money. For those folks, they might still have a career because they love what they do and have control over how much they work. But their work is no longer about the money — it’s about interesting activities and a sense of purpose.
TravelSeattle Times

A woman’s guide to making the most of Social Security

As a single woman with no children, Karen Callahan is putting together the financial pieces that will protect her for a potentially long life on her own. A large piece of her puzzle: getting as much Social Security income as she can. Callahan, 67, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, is holding off...
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

Ask Larry: If I Reach FRA In December 2022, What Will My Benefits Be In January 2022?

Today's column addresses questions about the rate of reduction for filing less than 12 months before full retirement age (FRA), eligibility for benefits based on an ex's record and how and when delayed retirement credits (DRCs) are applied when filing after FRA. Larry Kotlikoff is a Professor of Economics at Boston University and the founder and president of Economic Security Planning, Inc, which markets Maximize My Social Security and MaxiFi Planner.
Personal Financejocoreport.com

Social Security Matters – Questions About Survivor Benefits

By Rusty Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: My husband and I were only married 5 years before he passed away from cancer. I am 61 and was told by SS that I don’t qualify to receive his survivor benefits because we weren’t married long enough, and because I made more money than him when he was alive. I still work fulltime and plan to continue until my full retirement age. Am I able to collect any of his benefits? Why can his daughter collect his benefits, but I cannot? Signed: Frustrated Widow.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Ways to Score an Even Bigger Social Security Check

Although designed to replace only 40% of pre-retirement income, Social Security is an important source of funds for retirees. So, it's a good idea to aim for the biggest possible checks. Fortunately, there are a few simple strategies that can help make that happen. Here are three steps to help...
Personal FinanceNWI.com

Mind on Money: Be sure to plan for potential Medicare 'surcharge'

In my practice, clients have been dealing with an expected planning issue that is occurring with more and more frequency. The issue is Medicare IRMAA, and unfortunately not being aware of, and if possible, attending to this matter can result in an expensive surprise. Medicare Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount,...
Personal FinancePosted by
The Oregonian

Liz Weston: Recent rule changes regarding inherited retirement accounts may complicate beneficiary’s plan

Dear Liz: A relative inherited a 401(k) as a listed beneficiary, and it was simply rolled over into an IRA in her name. Now another family member wants some of the money. The relative keeps trying to explain that if she pulls out any or all of the money, it will be taxed and reduce the amount available if she did want to share it. She is already retired and doesn’t need to use the money. She wants to keep it as part of her joint estate with her spouse, who could possibly use it later to pay off their mortgage. Wouldn’t she be foolish to pull the money out just because another family member thinks he should get some of it?