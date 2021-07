The grand reopening of the Heritage Museum, 601 E. Noel Drive, in Mundelein is set for noon Saturday, July 3. A ribbon cutting is planned for 12:30 p.m. The event will include speakers, a lemonade and iced tea social, special exhibits, commemorative bricks from the old village hall, a singalong and historical presentations beginning at 1 p.m. with the history of St. Mary of the Lake Seminary. The museum is housed in the former Soo Line railroad depot and features several exhibits showcasing Mundelein history and its inhabitants from early pioneers to one-room schools, historic churches, iconic businesses and more. It's open 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment at (847) 566-8122.