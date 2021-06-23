CCPS bids a fond farewell to retirees

DENTON — Caroline County Public Schools said a bittersweet goodbye to 28 retirees this month, complete with gifts and heartfelt well wishes from colleagues and friends. In honor of their service to students, a donation in each retiree’s name was made to Imagination Library, a program which provides a free, age-appropriate book every month to any child in Caroline County, from the time they are born through the age of 5. Each individual $50 donation will cover the cost of providing two children with monthly books for one year. With 28 retirees, the total amount of the donation was $1,400.