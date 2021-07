When it comes to continued support for older PC hardware, while it is always nice to see tech-supported for as long as possible, there does always come the point where things have to end. If you do, therefore, own an AMD Radeon HD 7000, R200, R300, or Fury graphics card, then you might want to savour your latest 21.5.2 driver update as following a report via TechPowerUp, this has officially marked the final supported update those GPUs will get!