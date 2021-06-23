Cancel
Lake County, CA

County of Lake Request for Proposal (RFP) Lake County HUB Model and Coordinated Entry System

By County of Lake
Lake County News
 12 days ago

LAKE COUNTY, CA (June 21, 2021) – Request for Proposal (RFP) Lake County HUB Model and Coordinated Entry System. Lake County Behavioral Health Services (LCBHS) and Lake County Continuum of Care (LCCoC) are seeking one or more eligible organizations or entities capable of establishing a HUB within a Pathways Community HUB model with a Coordinated Entry System (CES) as a key component of the HUB model within Lake County, California.

www.lakeconews.com
