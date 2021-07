Global oil markets need more crude than OPEC+ planning to add: Vitol Asia's Muller. Talks reach impasse as UAE asks for higher baseline for quota. Global oil markets need much more crude than what the OPEC+ is planning to add by the end of this year, the head of Vitol Asia said July 4, as the coalition is set to convene virtually July 5 to resolve fractious talks on further relaxation of quotas between August and December.