Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for June 23, 2021

By Katrina Ang
Posted by 
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Natural gas seems to have completed its retest of the area of interest on its 4-hour time frame, and price is setting its sights on the upside targets marked by the Fibonacci extension tool. The 38.2% level is close by at $3.317, which lines up with the swing high. Stronger...

fxdailyreport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

9
Followers
2K+
Post
302
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Usd#Technical Analysis#Sma#Stochastic#Rsi#The Department Of Energy#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Trafficspglobal.com

ANALYSIS: TETCO outage diverts natural gas flows to Midwest, cutting into AECO prices

Elevated Canadian production and exports are facing unexpected headwind as the ongoing outage on Texas Eastern Pipeline has diverted Appalachian volumes to the US Midwest, dragging down AECO prices. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Texas Eastern's outage, which is restricting flows between the...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Retreats Below 50-MA, Upside Risks Under Strain

USDJPY has lost its recent footing off the 50-period simple moving average (SMA), as buyers’ latest efforts have become curbed by the mid-Bollinger band at 111.18. Nonetheless, the advancing SMAs are defending the near-term uptrend that evolved from the April 23 trough of 107.47. The short-term oscillators are transmitting conflicting...
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to $1770.40 Sets the Early Tone on Thursday

Gold futures finished higher on Wednesday despite a stronger U.S. Dollar. Lower Treasury yields may have provided some support. The choppy price action may have been fueled by position-squaring ahead of Friday’s U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report. A strong jobs report could confirm the Fed’s hawkish tone in its last policy statement, which would weigh on gold prices.
Economydailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Prices Affected by Next Trading Sessions

The price of the yellow metal is awaiting the announcement of the American jobs numbers, which often move the dollar. The positive numbers will not be in favor of the opportunity to correct upwards for gold, but will increase the suffering to move towards stronger support levels. The closest to them are currently 1748 dollars and 1728 dollars an ounce, respectively, which are sufficient levels to move the technical indicators to severe oversold levels.
CurrenciesDailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Builds for GBP/USD

GBP/USD continues to trade within a bearish descending triangle pattern on the charts, pointing to a break to the downside if support breaks. From a fundamental perspective, the key question remains whether risk-on assets like GBP will be in demand as the global economy expands or, more likely, whether the safe-haven US Dollar continues to benefit from the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19, leading to tougher lockdowns.
Currenciesfxempire.com

USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – March Top at 110.966 Potential Triggerpoint for Upside Acceleration

The Dollar/Yen is trading higher on Wednesday after fully recovering from last week’s steep sell-off. The rally is being fueled by increasing demand for risky assets, led by the strong recovery in the U.S. stock market. Weak economic data from Japan is also helping to drive the rally as investors continue to bet on the U.S. economy recovering at a much faster pace than the Japanese economy.
Marketsinvesting.com

Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Struggles To Close Above 1-Year High Of 110.96

USDJPY is finding its feet at the red Tenkan-sen line at 110.41 after fading from its latest clocked 15-month high of 111.11. The two-month positive structure’s bullish defences are becoming clearer now with the pair shaping higher lows and highs above the rising simple moving averages (SMAs). The Ichimoku lines...
Trafficcbslocal.com

Pain At The Pump: Rising Gas Prices (Pt. 2)

While gas prices continue to spike across the country, it's not because of a shortage, as GasBuddy.com's Patrick De Haan explains. He tells KDKA's John Shumway the reason is simply because of an increased demand.
Marketsinvesting.com

Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Advances Muted By 100-SMA And Ichimoku Cloud

GBPUSD is edging lower underneath its red Tenkan-sen line around 1.3895 after its latest bounce around the 1.3800 handle was curbed by the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) and the cloud’s lower surface. The SMAs are maintaining a bullish bearing, signalling that negative forces have yet to take full command.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD strengthens after breaking above $26.00

Silver jumps to $26.29, the highest since Friday, after breaking $26.00. During the American session, the recovery in metals lost strength. Silver (XAG/USD) broke above $26.00 and climbed to $26.29, reaching the highest level since last Friday. The move higher took place amid a rally in metals and also boosted by technical factors. However, during the last hours, metals lost momentum and pulled back, trimming daily gains.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recaptures 200-DMA, focus on daily close

AUD/USD extends three-day recovery and climbs back above 200-DMA. Potential bear cross on the 1D chart keeps sellers hopeful. Daily closing above 200-DMA is needed for a bearish reversal in the near term. AUD/USD jumps back on the bids above 0.7550, reversing the Asian losses, as the US dollar gives...
Marketsu.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for June 21

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Pressure Still Exists

Despite attempts to stop losses for the EUR/USD price at the end of last week's trading, the pair rebounded to the 1.1874 level before settling around the 1.1865 level at the beginning of this week's trading. EUR/USD recovered from the 1.1807 support level after the mixed US job numbers were announced last Friday. In general, the US dollar still has strong expectations about the future near the date of raising the US interest rate before its rival, the European Central Bank, thinks to activate it.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Battles $35,000 Resistance as Bitcoin Underlying Strength Weakens

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fluctuates in a Range as Bitcoin Underlying Strength Weakens – July 3, 2021. Today, BTC’s price rises but struggles below $35,000 resistance as Bitcoin underlying Strength weakens .The upward move has been interrupted as price resumes consolidation near the resistance zone. Since June 21, Bitcoin has been trading between $31,000 and $35,000 price levels. BTC/USD has been trading in a tight range as BTC price dries up at the $35,000 resistance zone.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $10.63 billion and $2.84 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

mStable USD (MUSD) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

MStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $2,807.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the AUD/USD decline reverse?

The AUDUSD technical analysis of the price chart on daily timeframe shows AUDUSD, Daily has fallen below the 200-day moving average MA(200) which continues to rise. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 0.7477. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 0.7616. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

Comments / 0

Community Policy