Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Harlem Globetrotters To The NBA: 'Don't Get It Twisted' Make Us A Pro Franchise 'Now'

By Jaclyn Diaz
knpr
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harlem Globetrotters say it's high time for the NBA to make them a part of the highest professional basketball league as a franchise. In an open letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the Harlem Globetrotters called on Silver to recognize the team's decades of contributions to the league. "As the NBA grew, you were able to attract the best Black players, but we remember who helped the NBA get it all started," the letter read.

knpr.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Connie Hawkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba History#The Harlem Globetrotters#The Chicago Bruins#Lakers#The New York Knicks#Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAYardbarker

Lakers, Wizards moving closer to Russell Westbrook trade?

The Los Angeles Lakers were clearly missing something this past season. Although being devastated by injuries obviously played a role in the premature conclusion to their season, so did having the wrong personnel. Fixing that requires giving up some players and adding different ones in their place. The first part...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Seth Curry’s Wife: Callie Rivers

Two of the most prestigious NBA families, the Curry and Rivers clans, have famously been joined together by the union of two of their members: Seth Curry and Callie Rivers. Most of us know all about the the NBA stars of the family, but let’s get to know Seth Curry’s wife Callie Rivers and how their relationship blossomed.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Rose Had A Message For ESPN On Wednesday

Jalen Rose had a message for his employer on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Maria Taylor’s future at ESPN could be in limbo due to contract negotiations. Taylor was reportedly seeking “Stephen A. Smith-type money” from ESPN, as her contract expires...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Top 10 Most Gifted NBA Players Of All Time

The greatest players of all time worked hard to get to the highest level of competition. Without dedication and commitment to their craft, the best players will never reach legendary status. But the best players are also gifted athletes. It is hard for a player without gifts to reach status because they are beyond any ordinary human beings.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry makes extremely bold NBA Finals prediction that won’t please Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry has three championship rings to his name. That’s why when the Golden State Warriors star makes an NBA Finals prediction, he clearly has some credibility. The Warriors sharpshooter was interviewed alongside his wife Ayesha about their initiatives to give back to the community in Oakland. But of course, Curry was also asked about his thoughts on the ongoing NBA playoffs, and particularly about how it feels to be sitting things out for a second straight year.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reacts After Bronny James Missed A Game-Winning Shot

LeBron James is surprisingly not making a run at the NBA Finals this year after his Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoff by the Phoenix Suns. Instead, he's focused on supporting and helping his kids get better on the court. A couple of days...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard allegedly unhappy with Clippers, claims Skip Bayless

The Los Angeles Clippers have absolutely missed the services of Kawhi Leonard since their superstar went down with a knee injury a few weeks back. Despite not being able to take the floor, Leonard has been very supportive of his teammates as they look to book their place in the NBA Finals. All does not appear to be well in LA, though, with reports now emerging that Kawhi is not happy with how the team’s medical staff has handled his injury.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says There’s 1 Reason To Hate Skip Bayless

Love or hate Charles Barkley as a personality and NBA analyst, you know he’ll always speak his mind. That is the case with the league that he covers, and with the rest of the sports media world: including some recent shots at FS1’s Skip Bayless. During a recent interview with...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Scottie Pippen Uses 1 Word To Describe Michael Jordan

Former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen dropped some bombshell comments in a new interview with The Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning. Most notably, Pippen accused former Bulls head coach Phil Jackson of being a racist. Pippen believes Jackson’s game-winning play call for Tony Kukoc in the 1994 NBA playoffs was racially motivated. When Patrick said that means you’re calling Pippen a racist, the former Bulls great agreed.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Golden State Warriors Can Create The Next Superteam: 3 Perfect Targets

The Golden State Warriors went as far as they could have possibly gone by missing the playoffs as they lost the play-in games. Stephen Curry was at his MVP best, averaging 32.0 PPG, but the team didn't have enough around him with Klay Thompson missing the entire season. But Warriors fans shouldn't fear, because a superteam could be on the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy