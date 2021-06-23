Cancel
Paramount unveils 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Birmingham Star
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], June 23 (ANI): The insanely popular 'Transformers' franchise is transforming into something beastly! Hollywood studio Paramount revealed that the seventh installment of its hit franchise has been titled 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'. As per Variety, the announcement regarding the title of the upcoming movie was made by...

