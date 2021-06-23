Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Late Fade Pulls S&P 500 Lower After It Neared a Record High

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 12 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted to a mixed finish on Wall Street Wednesday, after tentative gains earlier in the day brought the S&P 500 back near a record high. The benchmark index fell 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and a measure of small-company stocks rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped. The market is stuck in a holding pattern as nervousness washes out of the market following last week’s jolt by the Federal Reserve, which said it could raise rates by 2023, earlier than previously expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 1.49%.

www.usnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Rose, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Short Term Interest Rates#S P 500#Ap#Treasury#Utilities#Fed#Capital Group#American Funds#The Federal Reserve#Ihs Markit#European#Hang Seng
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks, FX gain as Fed rate hike bets ease; peso falls

BENGALURU (July 5): Most Asian stocks and currencies edged up on Monday, showing signs of easing volatility as investors scaled back expectations of an immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus following a mixed batch of US jobs data. The US dollar backed down from three-month highs after rate hike bets...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stock Futures Are Flat After S&P 500 and Nasdaq Notch Another Round of Records

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Monday as Wall Street gets set to kick off the holiday-shortened week with the S&P 500 at a record high. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 30 points. S&P 500 futures were little changed and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped less than 0.1%. U.S. markets remained closed for the July 4 Independence Day holiday.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold hovers near two-week high on softer US dollar, Fed minutes awaited

BENGALURU (July 6): Gold prices were hovering close to a two-week high on Tuesday, helped by a subdued dollar, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting for more clarity on monetary policy going forward. Spot gold was steady at $1,792.34 per ounce by 0055 GMT,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Strong US Jobs Report Fails to Lift Dollar, Bond Yields Fall

CAD, AUD, Risk FX, Commodities Rise, Fed Minutes Next. Summary: Despite a stronger-than-expected US employment gain, the Dollar eased while bond yields fell. The American economy added a total of 860,000 new jobs in June, far outstripping forecasts of 700,000 and an upwardly revised gain of 583,000 (559,000) in May. The Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 5.9% (5.8%). The Dollar surged immediately following the release but lost steam, gradually easing to close lower against its rivals. Risk appetite rallied, lifting stocks, bonds, commodities, and related currencies. A favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) slid 0.38%, closing at 92.25 from 92.55. Risky currencies advanced, led by the Australian Dollar, up 0.7% to 0.7527 (0.7464 Friday). Against the Canadian Loonie (best performing major) the Greenback slumped 1.13% to 1.2325 from 1.2442. The USD/JPY pair slid 0.53% to 111.02 (111.57) weighed by a 4-basis point drop in the US 10-year bond yield to 1.42%. Sterling soared to a 1.3832 close from its Friday opening of 1.3757 and an overnight low at 1.3731. The Euro rose moderately to finish at 1.1865 (1.1845 Friday) and a low at 1.1807 low. The Greenback was mostly lower against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed little-changed at 6.4710 from 6.4735. The US Dollar eased against the Singapore Dollar (USD/SGD) to 1.3465 from 1.3480. Commodity prices climbed. Silver rallied to USD 26.37 from USD 26.00. Wall Street stocks finished higher. The DOW closed at 34,790 (34,637 Friday) while the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 4,350 (4,320).
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn’t yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend,...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold soars as US job data fails to flesh up early taper-talk bets, posts weekly gain

On Friday, the precious safe-haven gold futures’ prices rose nearly 0.8 per cent, hovering closer to a $1,800 per ounce psychological handle and widening their distances further from a two-month high hit earlier in the week, as the American Dollar fell after US Labour Department’s closely monitored nonfarm payroll data had failed to lift up investors’ morale despite reporting the highest number of job gains in more than 10 months, eventually weighing on investors’ prospects of an initiation of early taper-talks.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record opening highs after strong June jobs data

July 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs at the open on Friday after a better-than-expected monthly employment report as companies raised wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose...
MarketsCNBC

S&P 500 hits another record high after better-than-expected June jobs report

Stocks rose at the open and the S&P 500 hit another record high after the June jobs report showed an accelerating recovery for the U.S. labor market. The broad market index rose 0.2%, while the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.4% to hit its own intraday all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 60 points.
Stockskfgo.com

S&P futures near record high with jobless claims in focus

(Reuters) – Futures tracking the S&P 500 hovered near a record high on Thursday, with investors awaiting a batch of economic data to gauge the health of the U.S. economy following strong gains for the equity market in the first half of the year. The Labor Department’s weekly jobless claim...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500 hovers near record high as private payrolls jump

June 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hovered near record high on Wednesday as U.S. private payrolls increased in June even as hiring slowed, with Wall Street's major averages set to end their fifth straight quarter of gains. The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls increased by 692,000 jobs...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

S&P 500 books 34th record of 2021 as Dow closes up over 200 points, nears May 7 record high

The S&P 500 marked its 34th record close of 2021 and the Dow inched with striking distance of its all-time as buying in energy , consumer staples and financials helped to buoy the broader market. The S&P 500 finished up 0.1% to 4,297, on a preliminary basi; while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 210 points, or 0.6%, to around 34,502, not far from its May 7 closing high at 34,777.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index , meanwhile, logged a 0.2% decline at 14,503, snapping a two-session win streak.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500 hits record high as bank stocks gain

June 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index hit a record high shortly after the open on Tuesday, lifted by big U.S. banks, while investors looked to consumer confidence data against the backdrop of rising inflation and a spike in COVID-19 cases in Asia. At 09:35 a.m., the S&P 500...
Stocksfxempire.com

US Stock Futures Retreat after Monday’s Tech Stock Rally Sends S&P and NASDAQ to Record Highs

U.S. stock index futures are edging lower early Tuesday after the benchmark S&P 500 Index and tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite finished at record highs the previous session. Shares of Morgan Stanley advanced 3% during extended trading after the company said it will double its quarterly dividend. The bank also announced a $12 billion stock buy back program. The announcement follows last week’s stress tests by the Federal Reserve, which all 23 banks tested passed. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also announced dividend increases, CNBC reported.
Stocksdailyforex.com

Forex Today: S&P 500, NASDAQ Again Advance to Record Highs

Trade popular stocks with a leading hi-tech platform! Get access to insights, signals, analysis and more!. Yesterday saw the benchmark broad U.S. stock market index, the S&P 500, again close at an all-time high. The index is likely to rise further over coming days. The technology index the NASDQ 100 did the same. Global stock markets are notably less bullish.