Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

International Briefs

Marshall Independent
 13 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed prospects for an early resumption of diplomacy with the United States, saying Tuesday that U.S. expectations of talks would “plunge them into a greater disappointment.” Kim Yo Jong’s blunt statement indicates that the diplomatic impasse over North Korea’s nuclear program is likely to continue unless the North suffers greater pandemic-related economic difficulties and needs urgent outside assistance, some experts said. Hope for a restart of nuclear talks flared briefly after Kim Jong Un said last week that his country must be ready for both dialogue and confrontation, though more for confrontation. U.S. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan called Kim’s comments an “interesting signal.”

www.marshallindependent.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Yo Jong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#North Korean#U S National Security#Australian#Corrective Services#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Sri Lanka
Related
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

No pets, no cowboys: North Korea’s new political restrictions

North Korea it is one of the richest countries in the world, according to the latest report that the International Monetary Fund published last April. This wealth is not linked to the freedom of its citizens and, far from it, to the fact that the poverty of Korean society is not a constant compared to its supreme leader Kim Jong Un.
Washington, DCFlorida Star

Chinese Takeaway: Beijing Envoy To Leave US Amid Raised International Tensions

WASHINGTON — Cui Tiankai, China’s longest-serving ambassador to the United States, confirmed on June 22 that he would be leaving Washington at a time when tensions between the two countries have heightened. Cui has held the post for over eight years and is expected to replace by Qin Gang, a former Foreign Ministry spokesman. Cui is known for his relatively moderate […]
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Kim says North Korea needs to be 'prepared' for 'confrontation' with US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told the country's government on Thursday it needed to be prepared for confrontation with the United States. Kim “stressed the need to get prepared for both dialogue and confrontation, especially to get fully prepared for confrontation” with the U.S. during a ruling party meeting, Korean Central News Agency reported, according to The Associated Press.
WorldVoice of America

North Korea Shows No Vaccine Urgency, Despite New Virus Woes

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - North Korea this week reported a mysterious “grave incident” that suggested a major lapse related to its coronavirus response. Its leader, Kim Jong Un, recently acknowledged food shortages, comparing the situation to a devastating 1990s famine. The North now acknowledges on a regular basis that it...
Worldatlantanews.net

North Korea Faces Worsening Economic Woes amid COVID Lockdown

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - North Korea's coronavirus lockdown has taken a major toll on its economy. Its leader, Kim Jong Un, has hinted at a humanitarian crisis. Some fear the situation could get much worse. North Korea may be the only nation to claim it is COVID-19-free. But even it...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How bad is the pandemic in North Korea?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — After saying for months that it kept the coronavirus at bay, North Korea on Wednesday came closest to admitting that its anti-virus campaign has been less than perfect. Kim Jong Un’s mention of a “great crisis” created by a “crucial” failure in national pandemic measures...
World19fortyfive.com

North Korea Has Collapsed: The Headline You Don’t Want to Ever See

Starvation, loose nukes, chaos, and even a Chinese intervention are all likely. What is left to say at this point when it comes to that “Hermit Kingdom” everyone loves to hate? North Korea, or also known as the so-called Democratic People’s Republic, is the ultimate Pandora’s Box and every president’s worst nightmare: A-bombs, chemical toxins, biological weapons and missiles to lob them all over the world—including now at the continental United States. And Pyongyang knows how to get the news cycle to turn its way—thanks to making Northeast Asia shake with nuclear weapons tests.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Saudi deputy defense minister meeting with Biden officials

Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, is meeting with top Biden administration officials including national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed plans for the meeting, which will also include State Department and Pentagon officials. Prince Khalid is not expected to...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un publicly blames senior officials for COVID-19 failures

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blamed senior ruling party officials for their failures in stopping the spread of COVID-19, days after local sources told RFA that authorities had closed all schools nationwide until the end of the year, despite claims that the country remains completely virus-free.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US-led Indo-Pacific strategy 'should be dumped': China

Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): The US-led Indo-Pacific strategy, which is aimed at countering Beijing, "should be dumped at a trash heap", said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the opening ceremony of the 9th World Peace Forum in Beijing on Saturday. Wang said the strategy adopted by the United...

Comments / 0

Community Policy